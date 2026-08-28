Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1
Oklahoma State and Tulsa have a long and historical in-state rivalry.
The distance between the two schools: Approximately, only 67 miles, which separates these two schools in the state of Oklahoma.
Rivalry Name: The Turnpike Classic, as they are just east and west of one another in northwest Oklahoma.
Most interesting fact about the rivalry: Last season's game, which resulted in Tulsa defeating Oklahoma State, was considered to be the final reason for the eventual firing of long-time Cowboys coach Mike Gundy.
The beginning of these two schools playing each other in football: They began competing against one another in 1914, when Oklahoma State won 13-6.
The last games of this series: Tulsa on the road upset the Cowboys by a score of 19-12 last season.
The overall series leader: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 44-29-5.
The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Golden Hurricanes have a one-game winning streak in this football in-state rivalry.
The game prediction: Oklahoma State 28 Tulsa 17
Alcorn State at Southern Miss.
The distance between the two schools: 130 miles separates these two Mississippi schools.
The beginning of these two schools playing: These two football programs began playing one another in 2009 when the Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 52-0.
The last games of this series: In 2023, Southern Miss won 40-14 over the Braves.
The overall series leader: The Golden Eagles lead the series 4-0.
The current winning streak in this in-state series: Southern Miss has a four-game winning streak over Alcorn State.
The game prediction: Southern Miss 38, Alcorn State 10
Austin Peay travels to play in-state Vanderbilt in the season opener for both teams.
The distance between the two schools: 51 miles, separates these two Tennessee schools
The beginning of these two schools playing: They have only played against each other once on the football field, and their first game in 2013 resulted in a Commodores 38-3 win.
The last games of this series: 2015 was the last time Austin Peay played Vanderbilt, and the Commodores won that game by 40 points.
The overall series leader: Vanderbilt leads the series 2-0.
The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Commodores are on a two-game winning streak in this series.
The game final prediction: Vanderbilt 49, Austin Peay 3
Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.