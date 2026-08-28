Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1

Oklahoma State's running back runs the ball during a football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State and Tulsa have a long and historical in-state rivalry.

The distance between the two schools: Approximately, only 67 miles, which separates these two schools in the state of Oklahoma.



Rivalry Name: The Turnpike Classic, as they are just east and west of one another in northwest Oklahoma.



Most interesting fact about the rivalry: Last season's game, which resulted in Tulsa defeating Oklahoma State, was considered to be the final reason for the eventual firing of long-time Cowboys coach Mike Gundy.



The beginning of these two schools playing each other in football: They began competing against one another in 1914, when Oklahoma State won 13-6.



The last games of this series: Tulsa on the road upset the Cowboys by a score of 19-12 last season.



The overall series leader: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 44-29-5.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Golden Hurricanes have a one-game winning streak in this football in-state rivalry.



The game prediction: Oklahoma State 28 Tulsa 17

Alcorn State at Southern Miss.

The distance between the two schools: 130 miles separates these two Mississippi schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing: These two football programs began playing one another in 2009 when the Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 52-0.



The last games of this series: In 2023, Southern Miss won 40-14 over the Braves.



The overall series leader: The Golden Eagles lead the series 4-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: Southern Miss has a four-game winning streak over Alcorn State.



The game prediction: Southern Miss 38, Alcorn State 10

Austin Peay travels to play in-state Vanderbilt in the season opener for both teams.

The distance between the two schools: 51 miles, separates these two Tennessee schools



The beginning of these two schools playing: They have only played against each other once on the football field, and their first game in 2013 resulted in a Commodores 38-3 win.



The last games of this series: 2015 was the last time Austin Peay played Vanderbilt, and the Commodores won that game by 40 points.



The overall series leader: Vanderbilt leads the series 2-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Commodores are on a two-game winning streak in this series.



The game final prediction: Vanderbilt 49, Austin Peay 3