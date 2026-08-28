Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1

Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive center blocks Abilene Christian Wildcats defensive tackle. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech in a rematch of the classic 2024 game.

The distance between the two schools: 167 miles seperate these two Texas schools



The beginning of these two schools playing: They began playing against one another on the football field back in 1925, when Texas Tech won by a score of 10 to 7. They played each other for seven straight years from then to 1931. From 27 to 29, the Red Raiders lost three straight games to them.



The last games of this series: The most memorable game between these two teams was crucial to the current rise of the Texas Tech football program, and it took place in the season opener for both teams in 2024. The Red Raiders football program had won between seven and eight games in the three past seasons prior to the 2024 season, and many expected Texas Tech to easily defeat Abilene Christian by double digits. The Red Raiders went into the second quarter with a 22-7 lead, but the Wildcats scored a touchdown near the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter, cutting Texas Tech's lead to just three points. Abilene Christian took the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders would tie the game on a field goal, and the game went into overtime. Texas Tech would win the game in overtime by one point, avoiding the upset. However, it showed that they would not get upset like they did the previous season when they lost in overtime to Wyoming.



The overall series leader: If you count all the games that they played against one another, Texas Tech leads the all-time series 7-3.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: Texas Tech has won five straight games in this series.



The game's final score prediction: Texas Tech 57, Abilene Christian 10

Houston Christian at Rice in this in-state Texas matchup.

The distance between the two schools: Only eight miles separate these two higher institutions of learning.



The beginning of these two schools playing one another in football: This matchup is the first time these two football programs will have played each other in football.



The game prediction: Rice 34 Houston Christian 7

Florida International at South Florida in a college football matchup between two southern Florida schools.

The distance between the two schools: 252 miles separates these two Florida schools



The beginning of these two schools playing: These two Florida schools first played each other on the football field in 2006 when the Bulls defeated the Panthers by a final score of 21-20.



The last games of this series: They last played each other in 2008 when South Florida won 17-9.



The overall series leader: South Florida leads this series 2-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Bulls have a two-game winning streak.



The game prediction: South Florida 27 FIU 13