Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1

Michigan Wolverines running back rushes against the Western Michigan Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Western Michigan and Michigan play one another again to open the season for both Michigan schools.

The distance between the two schools: 154 miles separate these two universities.



The beginning of these two schools playing: They began playing each other in 1917 when Michigan defeated Western Michigan by a final score of 17-13.



The last games of this series: In 2021, the two teams played each other, and the Wolverines defeated the Broncos by a score of 47-14.



The overall series leader: Michigan leads the series 8-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Wolverines have an eight-game winning streak in this series all time.



The game prediction: Michigan 31, Western Michigan 28

VMI plays at Virginia Tech in week 1.

The distance between the two schools: They are only 80 miles apart from each other.



The beginning of the rivalry: The two schools first played each other in football in 1894, when VMI defeated Virginia Tech 10-6. These two Virginia-based schools played annually from 1913 to 1971, playing usually in Roanoke on Thanksgiving Day. This rivalry was called the Military Classic of the South as well.



The last games of this series: These two teams last played each other in football in 1984 when Virginia Tech won 54-7.



The overall series leader: Virginia Tech leads the overall series 49-25-5.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Hokies have a three-game winning streak in this series.



The game prediction: Virginia Tech 56-3

Northwestern State plays at Louisiana Tech in this northern Louisiana rivalry.

The distance between the two schools: 72 miles separated these two Louisiana schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing: They first played each other in football in 1907 when Louisiana Tech won by a final score of 43-4.



The last games of this series: They last played in 2023 when the Bulldogs won 51-21.



The overall series leader: Louisiana Tech leads this series 49-17-5.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: Louisiana Tech has a two-game winning streak in this rivalry.



The game prediction: Louisiana Tech 48, Northwestern State 13

Florida Atlantic at Florida in this in-state week one game.

The distance between the two schools: 303 miles separates these two Florida schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing: They started playing each other in 2007 when the Gators won 59-20.



The last games of this series: In 2021, Florida defeated Florida Atlantic 35-14.



The overall series leader: The Gators lead the series, 4-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: Florida has won four straight games over Florida Atlantic in this series.



The game prediction: Florida 41, Florida Atlantic 20