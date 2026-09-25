Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston leads off the Week Four In-State College Football Games Previews and Predictions

Texas Tech takes on fellow Texas school Sam Houston in the week four play.

Distance between campuses: the straight-line distance is approximately 420 miles, while the driving distance is about 480 miles (about an 8- to 8.5-hour journey via U.S. Route 84 and I-45, linking Lubbock in West Texas to Huntsville in East Texas).

All-time series history between these two in-state schools: Texas Tech leads 2-0. The Red Raiders have had a ton of points put on the scoreboard in their limited games, such as they did in their first meeting in 2005 when Texas Tech triumphed 80-21 in Lubbock.

The last game played between these two football teams: The 2015 game was an amazing offensive shootout as Texas Tech defeated Sam Houston by a final score of 59-45. Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Red Raiders with 425 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, while Sam Houston kept the game close for much of the game with 637 total offensive yards of their own before Texas Tech pulled away in the second half.

Interesting Rivalry Fact: Sam Houston has made a substantial jump from FCS to FBS. Sam Houston has played the Red Raiders two prior times, in 2005 and 2015, both at the FCS level (previously Division I-AA). However, with Sam Houston’s transition to FBS and membership in Conference USA beginning in 2023, future matches, including this one, will be actual FBS vs. FBS non-conference clashes and not “FBS vs. FCS” cash games. Meaning, the Bearkats will be playing the Red Raiders as a fellow FBS team for the first time.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech has a giant edge in talent with a deeper roster and better depth than Conference USA teams like Sam Houston. Texas Tech, after playing in two consecutive close games, wins by a final score of 49-7.

Notre Dame travels to play in-state rival Purdue in a battle between two Indiana teams.

Distance Between Campuses: The University of Notre Dame (in Notre Dame/South Bend, Indiana) and Purdue University (in West Lafayette, Indiana) are about 110-120 miles apart. It is a 2- to 2.5-hour drive between the two campuses, using Indiana state roads and highways.

The all-time series between these two football teams: Notre Dame leads the all-time series between these two football teams 61–26–2 (or 59–26–2 if wins later vacated are not counted). The first meeting occurred on November 14, 1896 (Purdue won 28-22). Notre Dame has the longest winning streak, winning 11 straight from 1986 to 1996.

The last game between these two teams: Last year, Notre Dame beat Purdue, 56-30.

Interesting Rivalry Fact: The two teams have been competing for the Shillelagh Trophy, a real Irish oak club given by a businessman from County Westmeath, Ireland, since 1957. When Notre Dame wins the game, a jeweled gold shamrock with the year and score of the game is added to the trophy. But when Purdue wins, a jeweled gold "P" is added.

Game Prediction: Purdue's record doesn't indicate it, but this game will be relatively closer than some may think. The final score being Notre Dame 45, Purdue 30.

These two New Mexico schools will play each other in a very underrated in-state rivalry this Saturday.

Distance between campuses: The main campus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and the main campus of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces are approximately 225 miles apart. The drive from one school to the other is around three hours, fifteen minutes straight down Interstate 25.

All-time series history in football between these two teams: They have met in 114 games, with New Mexico dominating the series 75–35–5. The first encounter was way back in 1894 (UNM won 18–6 before New Mexico was even a U.S. state). UNM holds the record with an 18-game winning streak from 1938–58.

The last time these two teams played: The New Mexico Lobos beat the New Mexico State Aggies 38–20 last season.

Interesting Rivalry Fact: The winner of this game receives “The Roaster” Trophy. Unlike many historic college rivalries, the Rio Grande Rivalry did not have an active official traveling trophy for more than two decades after the last award, the Maloof Trophy, was retired in 2000. A rivalry trophy for this game returned in 2025 when the schools established the “The Roaster” award. The custom-built trophy is a chile roaster, in tribute to New Mexico’s state culture and world-famous green and red chile crops. The winner gets to take the roaster home and keep it on display for the year.

Game Prediction: New Mexico defeats New Mexico State by a final score of 34-21.

These two Virginia schools face off in a Sun Belt matchup in week four.

Distance Between Campuses: The James Madison University campus is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia (Shenandoah Valley), and the Old Dominion University campus is located in Norfolk, Virginia (Hampton Roads region). They are approximately 200 to 210 miles apart. Driving directly between the two schools takes about 3 ½ to 4 hours.

Football All-Time Series History: The two football teams have played a total of 6 games. Series: James Madison leads 4–2. They first met in 2011 (Old Dominion won a tight 23-20 battle in Harrisonburg when both programs were in the FCS). James Madison's current streak has won the last 4 consecutive games (2022–2025).

Last meeting between these teams: No. 19 James Madison 63, Old Dominion 27. Alonza Barnett III tallied 6 total touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 passing) in the blowout victory.

Interesting Rivalry Fact: Football is the marquee of the bigger Royal Rivalry—an official all-sports competition between the two institutions that debuted in 2022. The all-sports challenge offers points for all varsity head-to-head sports during the academic year. A bespoke crown trophy for the overall university champion, playing off the royal motifs of both colleges (James Madison's "Dukes" and Old Dominion's "Monarchs").

Game Prediction: James Madison 33, Old Dominion 17

These two Texas football teams play one another before North Texas begins conference play.

The distance from these two universities: They are about 280 to 300 miles apart. The drive from Houston to Denton on Interstate 45 and Interstate 35E takes roughly 4.5 to 5 hours.

Historical records in this in-state football series: Only one game has been played (before their projected 2026 encounter) between these two Texas colleges. North Texas leads the series 1–0. The first and (until this game) their only match on the football field between these two schools occurred in 2020, when HCU, known as Houston Baptist University, lost to North by a score of 57–31.

The last football game played between these two teams: When Houston Baptist had one of the most explosive offensive displays in school history against an FBS opponent, even when they lost the 2020 meeting. This is because former quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for a stunning 480 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Mean Green defense. That game served as a national springboard for Zappe, who shattered NCAA single-season throwing records and was drafted into the NFL.

Game Prediction: North Texas 41, Houston Christian 10

Undefeated Appalachian State plays fellow North Carolina team, the Wolfpack, in this week's four matchup.

The distance from these two universities: The Appalachian State campus is located in Boone, North Carolina (in the Blue Ridge Mountains), and NC State’s campus is located in Raleigh, North Carolina—both are around 165 to 175 miles away. You can drive east down US-421 between the two schools in about 2.5 to 3 hours.

Historical records in this rivalry: The two football programs have played six games all-time, with the NC State Wolfpack leading the series 6-0. All six games have been played at NC State's home stadium in Raleigh.

The last football game played between these two teams: They last played each other in 2006 when NC State defeated Appalachian State 23–10.

An interesting fact: NC State defeated App State 23–10 in the 2006 season opener when the Mountaineers were an FCS program (then Division I-AA). App State finished 2006 14–1 despite the setback to the Wolfpack and went on to win their second straight FCS National Championship.

Game Prediction: NC State 28, Appalachian State 27

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