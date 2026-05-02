The fit, situation, and impact for all 9 Texas Tech players drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas - It's been a week since a record nine different Texas Tech Red Raiders heard their names called across the seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. It's the first time since the 1950s that more than 6 Red Raiders were drafted, and the first time since 2009 in the modern draft era that more than 4 Tech players were drafted into the NFL. With that, as rookie mini camps begin for many different teams across the NFL, here is an in-depth breakdown of the situation and the impact each player is stepping into with their new teams.

Edge David Bailey selected by the New York Jets with the No. 2 Overall Pick.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey embraces NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he is selected by the New York Jets as the number two pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets took the first Red Raider off the board in edge rusher David Bailey with the second overall pick in the draft, the second-highest selection for a Red Raider in school history. Bailey reflected on the emotions he felt during and after being selected second overall.

“It's been surreal,” said Bailey during his Jets introductory press conference. “Hearing my name called, I was feeling emotions I have never felt before, of overflowing joy.”

Bailey heads to New York with the Jets in desperate need of creating chaos in the sack department on defense. The Jets were the first team in NFL history to not record an interception in 2025. The Jets all finished with the second-to-last in total sacks, while allowing a bottom-15 completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks.

With Bailey now along the front seven for the Jets on paper, he brings a much-needed presence on the edge with the production to back it up. In his lone season in Lubbock, Bailey led the nation in sacks with 14.5, a career best in a single season. In the pre-draft process, there were discussions as to who the Jets would select between Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reece, who was drafted by the Giants with the fifth overall pick, and Bailey to fill the presence on the edge. New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn discussed how Bailey fit them better after day 1 of the draft.

“We just felt Bailey fit us better,” said Glenn. “6 '4, 225-pound man, with 34-inch arms that had a ton of production in college. We looked at all those things, and he fits us.”

The Jets will hope Bailey can have the same impact that he had in his first season in Lubbock, only this time in Jets green.

LB Jacob Rodriguez selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 43rd overall pick

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Staying in the AFC East, Jacob Rodriguez was the first Red Raider taken off the board on Day 2 of the draft. He lands in Miami looking to bolster a Dolphins defense that was inside the bottom 10 for most rushing yards allowed, the fourth most yards per carry among opposing ball carriers, and the highest completion percentage to opposing passers. Dolphins Assistant General Manager spoke of the excitement in the draft room when Miami selected the Tech Linebacker and what he brings to South Beach.

“We were buzzing in the room. Jacob is a guy we covered for a long time,” said Smith. “Jon Eric [Sullivan] has talked about good football players and bringing in good football players. Jacob is one of those guys. Go down the list of attributes you want in an inside backer, that's what this guy is.”

The Dolphins needed a player of Rodriguez’s caliber who could play all three downs while making plays in both the run and pass game. Rodriguez started and played in 14 games in 2025 for Texas Tech. Totalling 128 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and a sack in his final season in Lubbock. He had nine takeaways during his senior season in Lubbock while being an anchor on the defensive side of the ball for Tech. He capped off his Tech career by winning the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Lombardi Trophy all in one season.

Miami will hope that the playmaking ability to turnover the football and his poise and leadership can turn over at the next level, Rodriguez. Rodriguez will now line up next to another former Red Raider in fellow linebacker Jordyn Brooks to bolster the defensive second level for the Dolphins.

DT Lee Hunter selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 49th overall pick

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter rounded out the third player for the Red Raiders to be selected in the top 50 of the draft. Hunter was selected by the Carolina Panthers after the Panthers traded up to get him in the second round.

Hunter is the first Red Raider selected by the Panthers in the franchise’s history. Hunter, during his lone season in Lubbock, was fundamental to the Texas Tech defense that, among many accolades in 2025, finished with the best stop rates at 83.5% across all of college football. Carolina Panthers President of Football Operations and General Manager Dan Morgan spoke after day two of the draft, saying that Hunter was one of the players the front office was “jacked” to get.

“Big physical point of attack guy who is athletic enough to get up and down the line of scrimmage. He makes a lot of plays and eats up a lot of blockers for the linebackers,” said Morgan . “He is a guy we are really excited to have.”

Hunter steps foot in Carolina to boost the Panthers' run defense. The Panthers were among the bottom 25 in rush defense EPA last season. While allowing the 6th most rushing touchdowns in the league. Hunter boasted 32 tackles for loss across his collegiate career while putting up 11 in his lone season in Lubbock.

Edge Romello Height selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 70th overall pick

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 1B to David Bailey at 1A on the front seven for Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height was the second Tech pass rusher taken off the board, being selected with the 70th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.​

Like many on this list, Height put up career highs during his lone season with Texas Tech. The 6’2 pass rusher put up 10.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss along the front seven for the Red Raiders last season, marking the first time Height broke into double digits in both stats.

He also matched the school record in sacks, becoming a formidable duo with Bailey to become the only duo in the FBS to record at least 10.0 sacks each during the 2025 season. San Francisco 49ers President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch spoke about Height’s tenacity and effort, which were among the best in the draft for the 49ers.

“His year at Texas Tech was just a spectacular season. They're a really good football team,” said Lynch . “We do a lot of evaluation on how hard, and relentless a guy plays. We feel like Romello is at the top of this draft in terms of the effort, the tenacity, and the relentlessness in which he plays with we are all in on that. We made the pick with a lot of conviction and we are excited to have him.”

Height’s path to playing has some twists and turns. The 49ers traded for pass rusher Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys, and are set to have star edge rusher Nick Bosa back after he missed a majority of the 2025 season with a season-ending injury. The 49ers finished last in the NFL in sacks in 2025, with a heavy rotation along the front seven. Lynch mentioned how Height will have to work and earn his spot and role. However, thus far, the 49ers have spoken about how highly they regard the Texas Tech edge rusher and how he can make an immediate impact for San Francisco.

WR Caleb Douglas selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 75th overall pick

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas (WO19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Caleb Douglas is the second Red Raider to head to South Beach and was the first Tech pass catcher taken off the board. Douglas was Texas Tech's leading receiver in 2025 with 846 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged north of 800+ receiving yards during his two seasons in Lubbock. Miami Dolphins Director of College Scouting Matt Winston mentioned after day two of the draft that the front office enjoyed getting to know him throughout the draft process and what he brings to the Dolphins' wide receiver room.​

“Caleb obviously brings some size to the room. He’s a good athlete, can run the full route tree, and he’s got some dynamic traits,” said Winston . “We really enjoyed getting to know him throughout the process. He had high marks across the board all four years in college.”

Douglas steps into a wide receiver room drastically different from the start of the season. The Dolphins let former star wide receiver Tyreek Hill walk in free agency, and traded former first-round pick Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos previously in the offseason. Douglas brings some much-needed size to the room, but being the second receiver the Dolphins drafted during the 2026 NFL Draft training camp will truly show how the room shakes out come week 1.

WR Reggie Virgil selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 143rd overall pick

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Reggie Virgil (WO41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals spent four of their first five picks of the draft on offense, with Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil being the second Tech pass catcher taken off the board. The Cardinals were Virgil's first top 30 visit in the draft process; he now heads to the desert to bolster the passing game. During his lone season in Lubbock, Virgil finished with a career high in receptions, second on the team in receiving yards. General Manager of the Arizona Cardinals, Monti Ossenfort, spoke about the relationship the front office built with Virgil during his visit.

“He had a good year this year at Texas Tech. Another guy we enjoyed the big personality of Reggie,he’s an entertaining guy,” said Ossenfort. “When you watch the tape of Reggie, he’s against some high level this season at Texas Tech.”

Virgil heads to a Cardinals wide receiver room packed with veterans, with Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, and Kendrick Bourne at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. Along with star tight end Trey McBride, with a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, Virgil will likely have to work for snaps throughout training camp and make his bones on special teams early on.

DT Skylar Gill-Howard selected by the Detroit Lions 205th overall

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (DL11) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gill-Howard was the last Tech defensive lineman taken in the draft, selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round. During his only season in Lubbock, Gill-Howard only appeared in six games, totalling 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, and six quarterback hurries before suffering a season-ending injury that cut his final season short.​

Nonetheless, Gill-Howard was the second Red Raider to hear his name called on day three of the draft. Gill-Howard adds more depth to the Lions' defensive line, fitting the “grit” the Lions look for on defense. His productivity across his collegiate career will help him find a place in Detroit along the front seven, but with Gill-Howard being the third defensive lineman taken by the Lions. Only time will tell what role he carves out for himself in Detroit.

QB Behren Morton selected by the New England Patriots 234th overall.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Behren Morton was the first quarterback drafted since Patrick Mahomes being selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round.​

Morton, who spent all five seasons at Texas Tech, finished as the fourth leading passer in school history. While starting at quarterback for three seasons for the Red Raiders. Morton led Tech to its first-ever Big 12 Championship and 12-team College Football Playoff debut in 2025.​

With New England losing former backup Joshua Dobbs in free agency, Morton heads to New England to compete for the backup spot behind Drake Maye in Foxborough.

S Cole Wisniewski selected by the Philadelphia Eagles 244th overall

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker David Bailey (31) react after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wisniewski was the final Texas Tech player taken off the board in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Wisniewski led the defensive backs in tackles with 78 in his lone season with Texas Tech after transferring from North Dakota State. Wisniewski has the opportunity to compete for a spot at safety for the Eagles after free safety Reed Blankenship left in free agency. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2025, Wisniewski put on tape the ability to wrap up and make an impact with 6.0 TFLs for the Red Raiders to go along with 38 solo tackles last season.

As nine different players settle into new situations in the NFL, the start of their journey to the big leagues, no matter the number of stats, games played, or minutes logged, will all have one thing in common. It's all at one point in the journey, whether to start or to end a collegiate career, all passed through Lubbock for Texas Tech.

Latest Texas Tech News

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/Twitter.