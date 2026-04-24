David Bailey goes 2nd overall to the New York Jets in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH – Texas Tech Edge rusher David Bailey is headed to the New York Jets. Bailey was selected 2nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Jets, making him the highest defensive player drafted in franchise history. With the selection, Bailey is the highest-drafted Texas Tech player ever and the second defensive end taken in the top 10 since Tyree Wilson was selected 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bailey immediately becomes an impact starter for the Jets along the defensive line.

Despite spending a lone season in West Texas, Bailey truly left his mark at Texas Tech. The 6 '3 senior transferred to Tech after three seasons at Stanford, where he totaled 14.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 111 total tackles during his time with the Cardinal.

The high level of production, combined with his impact on defense, made Bailey one of the premier prospects to jump into the transfer portal across college football. Bailey would go on multiple visits to many different Power 4 programs until landing in Lubbock as one of the many top-75 players Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire and his staff would land during the spring ahead of the 2025 season. Bailey immediately helped Tech be dominant on defense. Tech bolstered the best stop rate across all of college football at 83.5% over its 13 games, a stark contrast to the season prior, where Tech found itself just cracking the top 100.

Bailey played a pivotal role for the Red Raiders en route to Tech going 12-2, securing the school's first Big 12 title, and making the 12-team College Football Playoff. He led the nation in sacks with a career high 14.5 sacks, which equaled his total combined career sack number before last season, with 19.5 tackles for loss also a career best and the second highest in Texas Tech history since 2005.

Bailey fell just a half sack short of the school record, but collected numerous honors, including being named to the AP All-America First Team and All-Big 12 First Team. He also won Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, among numerous others, to cap 46 career awards and honors. Now, Bailey's next stop is New York, along the front seven of Jets Head Coach Aaron Glen’s defensive line.

The Jets struggled on defense, allowing the second-most points in the NFL. While becoming the first team since the 1930’s to not record an interception in any game during the regular season en route to a 3-14 finish. New York struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, recording only 26 sacks through 18 games. Bailey came to Lubbock and became a premier starter. The Jets will hope he can do the same during his first season in New York.

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