What you may have Missed on Social Media and the Reactions to Texas Tech Football and More

The month of September has not been entirely smooth for Texas Tech athletics, but the various teams are getting a lot more wins than losses these past two weeks.

Texas Tech football is 2-0, but some fans, college football media members, and popular social media accounts are starting to wonder if the Red Raiders are true national championship contenders. Here now is a look at Texas Tech football news as well as other Red Raider athletic teams' social media posts.

The college basketball national TV schedule is beginning to be released, including a Big Monday match up between Texas Tech and Houston.

The reviews for the Program: Texas Tech have been overall good, as is the show, which is on Paramount+, and the episodes are available to stream now.

Standing ovations across the board for The Program: Texas Tech 👏👏👏



Streaming now on Paramount+ #SuperSportsWeek pic.twitter.com/Vq3Ouwo7Ir — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 12, 2026

Two important players who were not available for the Oregon State game may be back for the Houston game this Friday night.

Sources: Two key Texas Tech players are expected to be game-time decisions for No. 22 Houston on Friday. Tight end Terrance Carter (foot) missed the Oregon State game and EDGE Trey White (knee) hasn't played yet this year. Both will be monitored through the week, as there's a… pic.twitter.com/2YMCNrG4Nh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 14, 2026

Despite not being overly impressive against Oregon State, the Red Raiders are still ranked high in the latest AP poll, as Texas Tech is ranked No. 13 heading into their Friday night game against the Cougars and No. 12 in the latest Coaches poll.

Staying put in the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/YG9yVYiepi — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 13, 2026

Back up to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll pic.twitter.com/vN9oMPMpY6 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 13, 2026

Two former Texas Tech standout defensive players had outstanding performances in their first NFL regular season games.

Jets rookie pass rusher David Bailey with a team-leading 6 pressures (23.1% pressure rate) in the season-opening win against the Titans.



Had a sack too (was just pushing Cam Ward out of bounds). But the impact was felt. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 13, 2026

One of the most popular and highly ranked college mascots celebrated a birthday recently.

Texas Tech volleyball has been in the news for various reasons recently.

That new court 😍 pic.twitter.com/7GLFbEsKiP — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 10, 2026

Texas Tech announces it has dismissed Tony Graystone as volleyball head coach.



Alisa Blair will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/NrIpARNiiJ — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) September 13, 2026

The Texas Tech women's soccer team is having a strong season, as they are undefeated at 4-0-3 and ranked in the top 20.

You showed up. We made history. pic.twitter.com/OO33vF0QJj — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) September 12, 2026

It is usually a field goal kicker, a punt returner, or a player who blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown that typically wins this type of weekly reward, but Will Karoll won the Big 12 player of the week award for his punting efforts versus Oregon State.

Will Karoll is your Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/0yQWxvqRmM — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 14, 2026

In summary, Texas Tech football made headlines with a hard-fought, fourth-quarter comeback road win against Oregon State. The Red Raiders rallied for two late touchdowns in the final six and a half minutes to beat the Bulldogs 35-27 and stay undefeated in the early season. The gritty effort pushed Texas Tech to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 rankings, placing them among the elite of the Big 12 as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown with regional rival Houston.



It was a big day for the volleyball program this past week as the Texas Tech Director of Athletics announced the dismissal of head coach Tony Graystone. Associate Head Coach Alisa Blair was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Red Raiders quickly turned their attention to finishing their non-conference play and improving upon their 6-2 record.



The Texas Tech women’s soccer team finished up their non-conference schedule and will start Big 12 conference play on the road against UCF. The squad worked on tightening up tactical play and building momentum through press conference media availabilities ahead of key early-autumn matchups.

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