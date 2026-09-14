What you may have Missed on Social Media and the Reactions to Texas Tech Football and More
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The month of September has not been entirely smooth for Texas Tech athletics, but the various teams are getting a lot more wins than losses these past two weeks.
Texas Tech football is 2-0, but some fans, college football media members, and popular social media accounts are starting to wonder if the Red Raiders are true national championship contenders. Here now is a look at Texas Tech football news as well as other Red Raider athletic teams' social media posts.
The college basketball national TV schedule is beginning to be released, including a Big Monday match up between Texas Tech and Houston.
The reviews for the Program: Texas Tech have been overall good, as is the show, which is on Paramount+, and the episodes are available to stream now.
Two important players who were not available for the Oregon State game may be back for the Houston game this Friday night.
Despite not being overly impressive against Oregon State, the Red Raiders are still ranked high in the latest AP poll, as Texas Tech is ranked No. 13 heading into their Friday night game against the Cougars and No. 12 in the latest Coaches poll.
Two former Texas Tech standout defensive players had outstanding performances in their first NFL regular season games.
One of the most popular and highly ranked college mascots celebrated a birthday recently.
Texas Tech volleyball has been in the news for various reasons recently.
The Texas Tech women's soccer team is having a strong season, as they are undefeated at 4-0-3 and ranked in the top 20.
It is usually a field goal kicker, a punt returner, or a player who blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown that typically wins this type of weekly reward, but Will Karoll won the Big 12 player of the week award for his punting efforts versus Oregon State.
In summary, Texas Tech football made headlines with a hard-fought, fourth-quarter comeback road win against Oregon State. The Red Raiders rallied for two late touchdowns in the final six and a half minutes to beat the Bulldogs 35-27 and stay undefeated in the early season. The gritty effort pushed Texas Tech to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 rankings, placing them among the elite of the Big 12 as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown with regional rival Houston.
It was a big day for the volleyball program this past week as the Texas Tech Director of Athletics announced the dismissal of head coach Tony Graystone. Associate Head Coach Alisa Blair was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Red Raiders quickly turned their attention to finishing their non-conference play and improving upon their 6-2 record.
The Texas Tech women’s soccer team finished up their non-conference schedule and will start Big 12 conference play on the road against UCF. The squad worked on tightening up tactical play and building momentum through press conference media availabilities ahead of key early-autumn matchups.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.