Skip to main content
Red Raiders Rise in FanNation Big 12 Poll

Red Raiders Rise in FanNation Big 12 Poll

The staff of three FanNation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings after Week 1 of the college football season.

The Baylor Bears received five of the six first-place votes to lead the FanNation Big 12 poll after the first week of the 2022 season.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Big 12 had a big week, with nine of the 10 teams winning its opener. West Virginia was the only Big 12 team to lose, but it was a dramatic renewal of their ‘Backyard Brawl’ with Pitt, which the Panthers won, 38-31, on Thursday.

Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan, 58-44; Kansas defeated Tennessee Tech, 56-10; TCU defeated Colorado, 38-13; Iowa State defeated Southeast Missouri, 42-10, Oklahoma defeated UTEP, 45-13; Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10; Kansas State defeated South Dakota, 34-0; Texas Tech defeated Murray State, 63-10; and Texas defeated ULM, 52-10.

Baylor saw its overall lead over Oklahoma narrow by a single point, but only because there was one less voter in the poll this week. Oklahoma State, which was ahead of Kansas State last week, found itself tied with K-State for third place. The Cowboys lost both of their first-place votes from last week.

In spite of its victory over Colorado, TCU actually moved down from No. 7 to No. 9, as voters gave West Virginia credit for its close loss to Pitt, as the Mountaineers held steady at No. 8.

Texas Tech was the only team that moved up, as the Red Raiders climbed two spots.

Week 2 games include the hotly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas on Saturday. There is one game between two ranked teams on the schedule, which is No. 9 Baylor against No. 21 BYU. There is also one Big 12 Conference opener, as West Virginia hosts Kansas.

Meanwhile, Kansas State hosts Missouri, Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Houston, Iowa hosts Iowa State, No. 7 Oklahoma hosts Kent State, No. 11 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State and TCU hosts Tarleton.

The complete poll is below.

Big 12 Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Baylor (1-0) (5) — 59 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (1-0) — 55 points (Last Week: 2)

T3. Oklahoma State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 3)

T3. Kansas State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (1-0) — 38 points (Last Week: 5)

6. Iowa State (1-0) — 27 points (Last Week: 6)

7. Texas Tech (1-0) — 21 points (Last Week: 9)

8. West Virginia (0-1) — 20 points (Last Week: 8)

9. TCU (1-0) — 18 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Kansas (1-0) — six points (Last Week: 10)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

USATSI_18985287
News

Red Raiders Rise in FanNation Big 12 Poll

By Matthew Postins
Sep 3, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) scores against Murray State Racers defensive back Eric Samuta (34) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory
Football

RB Tahj Brooks: Red Raiders 'A Team to Be Dealt With' Following Dominant Season Opener Win

By Connor Zimmerlee
donovan smith
News

Tyler Shough OUT; Can QB Donovan Smith Lead Red Raiders?

By Zach Dimmitt
tyler shough
News

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough To Miss 'At Least' Two Weeks

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18985287
News

Run Red Raiders: Why Texas Tech Could Have A Balanced Offense In 2022

By Cole Thompson
Fbx8M3IXoAMGKcf
News

All Systems Go for Texas Tech After Red Raiders 1-0 Start

By Collier Logan
Tahj Brooks
Football

Texas Tech Notebook: Offense Looks Dangerous, Defense Showed Signs of Improvement in Win Over Racers

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18985323
News

McGuire Magic: New Texas Tech Coach Looks Like Right Hire In Win Over Murray State

By Cole Thompson
donovan smith
News

Red Raiders Defense, Offense Both Show Up in 63-10 Route of Murray State

By Timm Hamm