Red Raiders Women's Tennis Coach Leaves Program

Red Raiders Women's Tennis Coach Todd Petty Leaves Program

Petty cited personal reasons for the reason of his departure from coaching.

It was announced on Thursday that Texas Tech Red Raiders director of athletics Kirby Hocutt had accepted the resignation of women's tennis coach Todd Petty.

Petty cited personal reasons for his resignation, with a desire to spend more time with his family.

 "We'd like to thank Coach Petty for his 14 years of service to our women's tennis program," Hocutt said. "We wish him and his family well in all their future endeavors."

Petty leaves the program as the winningest coach in its history, with a 229-106 record over 13 seasons. He also led the Lady Raiders to three Big 12 regular-season titles and a Big 12 Championship.

Under Petty's leadership, the program also had four appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 and two trips to the NCAA Elite Eight. In 2022, the program marked its ninth-consecutive year it earned an NCAA Tournament appearance.

"I want to thank my players, staff and Texas Tech Athletics for the past 14 years," said Petty, who began his tenure at Texas Tech as an assistant coach in 2008. "It's been a wonderful journey. I look forward to the future and what it holds but will always support the Red Raiders."

Petty is a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, in 2011, 2012, and 2017, and three-time Wilson/ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year in 1012, 2016, and 2017. In addition, Petty has led the Lady Raiders to an Oracle/ITA top-25 final ranking during six of the last nine seasons.

