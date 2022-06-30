Red Raiders Land 2023 DL Commit Braylon Rigsby

As Joey McGuire prepares for his first season coaching the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he has continued to hit the recruiting trail hard. What was already a loaded 2023 class became that much stronger as the Red Raiders added another commit on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Braylon Rigsby out of Woodville High school became the latest recruit to join the growing class under first-year coach Joey McGuire. Rigsby is a versatile defensive lineman that will offer the Red Raiders a lot of flexibility on where he can lineup in the trenches.

He was named the defensive lineman of the year in District 10-3A Division I last season after racking up 61 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in a dominant junior season.

With the commitment of Rigsby, the Red Raiders are close to putting a bow on a stacked 2023 recruiting class, one that McGuire was happy with even before Rigsby announced his commitment.

"It's like I told (Tech staff members) the other day whenever we came in and (hosted) an official visit: Make sure the guys that are committed to us leave this campus even more committed," McGuire said. "We want guys that are not committed to us to commit, but it's more we have some really good players that are committed to us. Let's make sure we hold on to them."

As the Red Raiders look to get back to contending for Big 12 titles, it is no secret that in recent years their defense has been inconsistent. However, if McGuire can continue to go out and land guys like Rigsby on the recruiting trail, he may very well be on his way to turning things around on the defensive side of the ball.

