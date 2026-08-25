Texas Tech lands 2028 Five-Star No.3 Tackle Prospect Austin Attalah

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders secured a major commitment in its 2028 recruiting class Thursday afternoon. The Red Raiders picked up a commitment from five-star prospect Orange Lutheran offensive tackle Austin Attalah. Attalah is currently ranked as the No. 3 tackle in the class of 2028 and the best overall prospect in California, according to 247 Sports .

The 6’7, 270-lb junior had over 30 offers from multiple programs, including USC, Texas, Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State, but chose to head to Lubbock as Head Coach Joey McGuire's first commit of the 2028 class cycle. Attalah announced his commitment to Tech on the Pat Macfee show, mentioning how a visit to Tech really helped him hone in on a decision with his family outside of Lubbock.

“Since I took a visit there, I really hit it off with the coaching staff,” said Attalah on the Patt Macfee show Thursday afternoon. “I do have family outside of Lubbock and just want to be by them so that they can go to all my games.”

The junior tackle recently transferred from Cajon High School to Orange Lutheran High School, a private school in Orange, California. Attalah mentioned the recruiting cycle began when he was a freshman. At his size Attalah is truly a specimen for his age it is well possible he will continue to grow throughout the next couple of years.

His film displays great athleticism for his size while showing his wrecking ball ability in the run game. In pass protection, Attalah holds up well against opposing rushers and uses his athleticism to help double-team with the guard on the inside at times.

His film from Cajon had Attalah line up primarily at right tackle and used a swing tackle to open up the run along the outside. Attalah also is a multi-sport athlete and plays basketball. Nonetheless, he has been dominant in his play thus far he looks to have all the traits to be a potential staple at either LT or RT. In terms of expectations for his arrival in Lubbock, Attalah expects to grind right away.

“I kinda expect the same thing. I expect everyone to welcome me,” said Attalah . “But I’m just gonna put my head down and grind.”

Texas Tech holds the 8th overall recruiting class for the class of 2027 with multiple highly rated recruits on both sides of the ball. In said class were two five-star commits in defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and offensive tackle Felix Ojo. In the 2028 recruiting cycle, McGuire and company have already secured a crown jewel in the recruiting cycle in one of California’s best tackle prospects.

Texas Tech will open up the 2026 college football season on September 5th against Abilene Christian University at Galaxy Stadium. However, they are on a recruiting hot streak and making news even before their first game of the season.

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