Texas Tech Receives Intriguing Ranking in Preseason AP Top-25

It's that time of year again. Preseason college football polls, college fanbases filled with hope and optimism, and projections of the top 25 best college football teams are all part of this time of year.

Nothing signals the return of the college football season quite like the preseason top-25 poll. With its official release, Texas Tech fans finally have a good grasp on where they enter the season, and how much work they’ll need to do to climb the rankings.

The Red Raiders come in at No. 12 in the first poll of the year, giving fans plenty of excitement as the season inches closer.

Texas Tech's Will Hammond speaks to the media during local media day, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While some Tech fans may initially believe the Red Raiders should have been polled higher, this is the second highest preseason ranking in school history for Texas Tech with their highest ranking coming in 1977 at No. 8 overall.

What’s The Case for Texas Tech to Be Higher?

My initial reaction is that No. 12 seems fair, but there's also an argument to be made to slot the Red Raiders a couple spots higher. Texas Tech is returning 11 quality starters from a year ago, which includes several All Big-12 selections such as, defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr., cornerback Brice Pollock, tight end Terrance Carter Jr., and wide receiver Coy Eakin to name a few.

Texas Tech's Brice Pollock sports a scrap on his arm during football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the returning talent, Texas Tech also added plenty of transfers that will make an impact this season for the Red Raiders. Linebacker Austin Romaine will join a linebacking trio of John Curry and Ben Roberts to give Texas Tech a very solid defense in the middle of the field.

Speaking of talented positional groups, running back Quinten Joyner will also return to action after missing the entire season a year ago following a torn ACL injury that ended his 2025 season before it began.

Running back Quinten Joyner looks on during Texas Tech football practice, Thursday July 31, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, he’ll join Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams in the backfield and form potentially the best running back trio in the country.

Following the Brendan Sorsby situation, Will Hammond will assume the role of QB1 and lead this Red Raiders team through the Big 12 in search of another conference championship. While Hammond showed flashes last year, he ultimately suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

How Does The Rest of The Big 12 Stack Up?

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond gestures during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders were one of four Big 12 teams to make the preseason top-25. BYU came in at 14, Utah at 21, and Houston at 23rd overall, further pushing the notion that Texas Tech is the favorite to win the conference for the second year in a row.

While No. 12 is certainly a great start for Texas Tech, they have the resources (the schedule) and the talent to climb the ranks in the poll, beginning with Abilene Christian on September 5th. They should be in the top ten by week three.

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