Texas Tech August Headlines and More

Texas Tech has been in the news more than other athletic programs in recent months, primarily involving the Red Raiders football program but also including other programs.

One of the recent headlines is that the Texas Tech football team is having difficulty scheduling Power Four teams in non-conference play. College football fans began to notice when schools threatened to boycott playing Texas Tech in football due to the Brendan Sorsby fallout, with schools like the University of Georgia and the Nebraska Cornhuskers announcing that they would not schedule the Red Raiders. However, Texas Tech had difficulty scheduling Power Four before this incident.

NC State withdrew from their planned one-off for 2027 in April against Texas Tech, and Mississippi State, slated for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, was eliminated after the SEC switched to a nine-game schedule, so not much could have been done about keeping the Bulldogs on their schedule.

Some opposing coaches may have called this grandstanding, but Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire even challenged the Texas Longhorns to open the season against Texas Tech, a challenge the Longhorns swiftly declined. That would have arguably been one of the top three marquee games for week 1, with Clemson at LSU and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, and more importantly, it would have been an immediate rebirth of an in-state rivalry that evaporated when Texas bolted for the SEC. However, many college football analysts understand why the Longhorns did not accept the invite to play the Red Raiders in week one play.

McGuire has also publicly stated that he tried to schedule schools like USC and Texas A&M as well but has been unsuccessful in scheduling them for future Red Raiders non-conference schedules. The USC game was more of a reality of happening with games being in Houston and Las Vegas, but the Trojans decided not to play the Red Raiders, according to reports.

In other field news for the Red Raiders football team, they continue to find additional revenue sources. Recently, the athletic program announced a 15-year naming rights arrangement with Galaxy, which will provide NIL possibilities and investment as it will be the home of Red Raider football. The stadium, which was previously named Jones AT&T Stadium, is now named Galaxy Stadium. Going by last fall, Texas Tech has done an amazing job in the new NIL/revenue sharing era as they integrated The Matador Club under the Red Raider Club umbrella, added approximately 80 student-athlete scholarships for non-revenue sports, and continue to utilize Cody Campbell and his influence in helping Texas Tech continue to grow and flourish in this new era of college athletics.

The Texas Tech athletic department also announced the launch of a new way for Texas Tech students to reserve student tickets for football games this season and for games at United Supermarkets Arena. Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the new student ticket loyalty system will allow students to secure tickets in both Galaxy Stadium and United Supermarkets Arena in advance of each home event. It appears that the athletic department is finding ways to make sure that students at Texas Tech can get tickets for Red Raider home games and continue to make the home court/field advantage even better for future Texas Tech home games.

Texas Tech athletic teams have already begun playing games for the sports calendar year. The women's soccer team defeated New Mexico 4-1 in an exhibition game. They followed that up by winning their season opener against Hawaii 1-0, which was also their first road game of the season. The Red Raiders' women's volleyball team played an exhibition match against Abilene and won 3-1. Lastly, the women's soccer team finished their game against Seattle University in a 0-0 draw.

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