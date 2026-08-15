Texas Tech Adds 6-Foot-10 Former NBA Draft Prospect to Growing Roster

Grant McCasland and Texas Tech arestill adding to this growing roster for the 2026 season.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Bassala Bagayoko, a 6’10 foward from Mali who recently went through the NBA Draft process this past spring.

Bagayoko Comes in With a Ton of Potential

NEWS: Bilbao big man Bassala Bagayoko has committed to Texas Tech, agent Hector Garcia tells DraftExpress.



The 6'10, 19-year-old Malian averaged 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14 minutes per game across ACB and FIBA Europe Cup play. pic.twitter.com/jslNfaRMgA — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 14, 2026

Bagayoko made history years ago when he played professionally in the Liga ACB at just 14 years old, becoming the youngest player ever to play in Spain’s top professional league. He’ll arrive in Lubbock with a ton of potential, as this was a guy that was at one time a projected top NBA draft pick.

Back in 2022, Bagayoko suffered a devastating ACL and meniscus tear that would sideline him for over two years. He recently played in the FIBA Europe Cup, where he scored 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

Texas Tech's JT Toppin listens in the huddle during a timeout in a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big man addition for the Red Raiders will join a frontcourt that provides plenty of depth, but lacks some firepower from any of the rostered players. That is, until JT Toppin is cleared to return, which could completely flip how we see this rotation play out.

Until then, Bagayoko will join LaTrell Hoover and Marial Akuentok in the backcourt, and they will attempt to hold down the fort until Toppin can return at full speed.

More Talent For Texas Tech

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech and Grant McCasland have been on a run of adding talent lately. Today they also added Amari Barrett, a three-star shooting guard from Oklahoma City, who should provide the Red Raiders with a good depth option in the backcourt.

They also brought back Darrion Williams recently, a former Texas Tech star before leaving and playing for NC State last season. Former UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell, who was finally cleared to transfer, also joined the Red Raiders after eligibility conflicts that have arised throughout the offseason.

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) reacts after losing to the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But I wouldn't be surprised to see McCasland continue his run of adding talent. Donovan Atwell and Texas Tech seem very close to a return, and I would expect some type of announcement soon.

As it stands, this Red Raiders team is becoming more and more lethal by the week, and McCasland and company should have a very dangerous roster as the college basketball season inches closer.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland checks his notes before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech and head coach Grant McCasland focused on changing up their backcourt and adding depth in the frontcourt after losing important people and injuries. Cruz Davis (Guard | Hofstra) is the headlining transfer pickup in the backcourt. Davis joins as an explosive scoring guard, coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game at Hofstra, where he was voted the CAA Player of the Year.

The Red Raiders also added Darrion Williams (Forward | NC State). Williams committed to rejoining the Red Raiders after spending a year at NC State, where he earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades (14.0 PPG, 40.4% 3PT). Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (G | UNLV): Athletic guard with high-major skill and upside who gives you perimeter defense and backcourt depth.

Lastly, Texas Tech also added, via the transfer portal, Damarion Dennis (Guard | Wyoming): a speedy point guard coming in from Wyoming to add depth and playmaking to the backcourt. Jamichael Stillwell (F | UCF), a 6'8", 245-lb interior forward, was added to give much-needed frontcourt physicality and rebounding depth as star forward JT Toppin continues his injury rehab.

In a conference as tough as the Big 12, Tech will need every bit of help they can get if they want to seriously compete for a conference championship this season.

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