Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns LB Kendrick Blackshire Enteres NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have lost another talent to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) celebrates after
Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) celebrates after / Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns have taken a handful of hits in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of late, with the majority of those losses coming on the defensive side of the ball.

On Tuesday, that was once again the case, with Alabama transfer linebacker Kendrick Blackshire entering the portal after spending spring camp with the Longhorns. Blackshire is the second Longhorn linebacker to enter the portal this offseason, alongside S'Maje Burrell.

Blackshire had committed to the Horns in mid-January, ultimately becoming one of three players to come to Austin from Alabama this offseason alongside Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack.

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40)
Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) / Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

However, unlike Bond who was someone who entered his name into the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement, Blackshire was looking for a fresh start before the head coach stepped down. 

Blackshire saw most of his action on special teams during his three seasons at Alabama but did rotate in as a linebacker, making 25 tackles, and two tackles for loss in that time. The majority of his production came in 2023, with Blackshire finishing the season with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss with a forced fumble.

While the Longhorns did return David Gbenda and stud five-star freshman Anthony Hill, Blackshire had a prime opportunity to compete for significant snaps. And now that he is leaving the program, the Longhorns' depth at linebacker is starting to become a concern.

As a recruit, Blackshire was ranked as a four-star and had around 30 offers. He chose Alabama over programs such as Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia among others.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com