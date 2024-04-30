Texas Longhorns LB Kendrick Blackshire Enteres NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns have taken a handful of hits in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of late, with the majority of those losses coming on the defensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, that was once again the case, with Alabama transfer linebacker Kendrick Blackshire entering the portal after spending spring camp with the Longhorns. Blackshire is the second Longhorn linebacker to enter the portal this offseason, alongside S'Maje Burrell.
Blackshire had committed to the Horns in mid-January, ultimately becoming one of three players to come to Austin from Alabama this offseason alongside Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack.
However, unlike Bond who was someone who entered his name into the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement, Blackshire was looking for a fresh start before the head coach stepped down.
Blackshire saw most of his action on special teams during his three seasons at Alabama but did rotate in as a linebacker, making 25 tackles, and two tackles for loss in that time. The majority of his production came in 2023, with Blackshire finishing the season with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss with a forced fumble.
While the Longhorns did return David Gbenda and stud five-star freshman Anthony Hill, Blackshire had a prime opportunity to compete for significant snaps. And now that he is leaving the program, the Longhorns' depth at linebacker is starting to become a concern.
As a recruit, Blackshire was ranked as a four-star and had around 30 offers. He chose Alabama over programs such as Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia among others.