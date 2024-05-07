Longhorns Country

Post-Spring Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed; Where Does Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Land?

Quinn Ewers has a chance to do something no Texas Longhorns quarterback has ever done.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) talks to an official during the Sugar Bowl College
AUSTIN - There might not be a more high profile job for a college football player than being the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

It hasn't always been that way, but when Texas is a national title contender - as they are entering the 2024 season - it is an inevitable result.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, you won't find a cooler customer to bear the brunt of those expectations than Quinn Ewers, who helped lead the Longhorns to the doorstep of a national title in his sophomore campaign.

Now, however, the expectations for Ewers heading into 2024 are going to be even higher, with the Longhorns leader tied at the top for the best odds to bring home the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Should Ewers be able to bring home the sports' most prestigious award, he would become the first Longhorns QB to ever do so, surpassing greats such as Vince Young, Sam Ehlinger Colt McCoy, Major Applewhite, James Street, and Bobby Layne.

When healthy, Ewers was elite in 2023, completing 272 of 394 passes for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 12 games. He also had a QB rating of 158.6.

Compare that to his 2022 stats, where he completed 172 of 296 passes (58.1 percent) for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six picks in 10 games, and you can see the amazing leap forward he was able to make in one off-season.

And if he can improve at the same rate he did from Year 1 to Year 2, in between Year 2 and Year 3, he could find himself in a position to become the Longhorns' third Heisman Trophy winner ever, joining Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell.

Not to mention a chance at becoming the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2025.

Published
Matt Galatzan

