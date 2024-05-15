Scottie Scheffler Laser-Focused Ahead of 2024 PGA Championship
Despite countless potential distractions, including the birth of his first child, Masters champion and Texas Longhorns Ex Scottie Scheffler is ready to compete in the 2024 PGA Championships.
Scheffler, who won the Masters just last month is now locked in on a prize he came just two strokes short of winning a year ago. And Despite already racking up double-digit tour wins, Scheffler makes it clear that all that matters is what is directly ahead.
“I don't really try to look that far ahead,” Scheffler said in his official PGA Championship press conference. “If I listen to the narratives around myself, if it was two months ago it would probably look significantly different than it does now.”
Scheffler fell just two strokes short of Brooks Koepka in last year’s championship and has since been on an impressive run of success. The 27-year-old finished in third place in the following major, the U.S Open, and has won four tournaments since the start of 2024, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Masters, and most recently the RBC Heritage.
BetMGM currently has Scheffler as a favorite at +300 ahead of Rory McIlroy and Koepka to take home his first PGA Championship when play starts on Thursday the 16th.
“I think I've just been playing some really good golf,” Scheffler said. “This game is funny. Sometimes you get good breaks and sometimes you get bad breaks. I think it's just a really difficult sport, and sometimes it can seem really easy, and then sometimes it can seem pretty tough.”
Scheffler will be playing at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the first time in his playing career, and will have to adjust to many variables that may impact his game. Since the masters, Scheffler had an unusually long break for the golf season, missing action for three full weeks.
“I would say three weeks is probably a bit of a longer break than I would usually take,” Scheffler said. “But yeah, definitely rested going into this week for sure. I don't really feel like any rust has accumulated.”
The course itself will also pose some challenges. With all eyes on Scheffler, pressure will be on to play at his highest level at a course he is not familiar with. Between rainy conditions in practice rounds and a large venue of fans, the Texas ex has managed to stay away from the distraction.
“I didn't really notice any extra tents or anything like that out there. Not really sure what to say. It's nice to have the support of our tournament here, and I'm excited to be here and compete.”
Scheffler had a packed three weeks away from the course for other reasons. Scheffler and his wife Meredith announced on Monday the birth of their first child, a boy, something the new father expanded on in his press conference.
“It's exciting. I couldn't imagine it being the way that it is, and it's a lot of fun. I miss him like crazy. It was not easy to leave the house Monday morning,” Scheffler said.
With a new No. 1 overall rating, the best odds to win the tournament, and possibly some extra dad strength, Scheffler will face strong competition and many challenges to stay on top. But the former Texas Golfer has all the traits needed to remain the best golfer in the world as he approaches a feat just 46 golfers have done in their lifetime, win three major championships.
Next step for Scheffler: Valhalla