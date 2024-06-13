Texas Women's Basketball to Face Notre Dame in SEC-ACC Challenge
Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo go way back. The two stellar freshmen have been USA Basketball teammates and became best friends. On Dec. 5, they will face each other for the first time in their collegiate careers as Texas takes on Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
"Hannah's like my best friend," Booker said when asked about her relationship with fellow freshmen Hidalgo and USC's Juju Watkins. "I'm proud of them. We grew up together. (We're) very competitive. They've been good, I love watching their game. I try to learn something from their game too."
It won't be just them facing each other for the first time. Texas and Notre Dame have only met twice in the past and the last time was in the 1996-97 season before any player on either team was born.
Both teams come out of conference tournament-winning seasons, and while Texas moved on to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame fell to Oregon State in the Sweet Sixteen.
The Longhorns finished the 2023-24 season with a 33-5 record, the program's most wins since its national championship in 1985. The Fighting Irish finished the season with a record of 28-7.
Texas is expected to have point guard Rori Harmon back from an ACL injury in time for the matchup, as well as strong new additions in two McDonald's All-American freshmen and All-Big 10 guard Laila Phelia from Michigan.
This will be the second-annual SEC/ACC Challenge and will feature both men's and women's basketball matchups. Texas men's basketball is set to play NC State in Raleigh on Dec. 4. Both men's and women's Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.