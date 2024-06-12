Texas Basketball's Matchup Revealed for ACC/SEC Challenge
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are now set to face three of the four teams that made it to the Final Four last season during their first year in the SEC.
Texas men's basketball announced Wednesday that the team will visit the N.C. State Wolfpack next season as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge during non-conference play. The game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at PNC Arena.
The Longhorns have reportedly already begun the process of finalizing a home and home series with the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons and will also face Alabama at the Moody Center in SEC play next season.
Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, here's the full slate of matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge:
Arkansas @ Miami
Cal @ Mizzou
FSU @ LSU
GT @ OU
UK @ Clemson
ND @ UGA
Ole Miss @ Louisville
SC @ BC
Cuse @ Tenn
Wake @ A&M
Alabama @ UNC
Auburn @ Duke
Pitt @ Miss St
Texas @ NC St
Vandy @ VT
UVA @ UF
N.C. State put together a run to remember last season under coach Kevin Keatts. After entering the ACC Tournament with a 17-14 record and no shot at an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, the Wolfpack turned things around and shocked the country.
The team won five games in five days to take home the conference title before winning four straight games as a No. 11 seed in March Madness to secure a spot in the Final Four.
It's going to be nearly impossible for the Wolfpack to have a campaign more magical than that next season, especially with the departures of stars D.J. Burns and D.J. Horne. Regardless, they'll be a tough out for the Longhorns in Raleigh next season for what should be an exciting non-conference bout.