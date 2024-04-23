PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns Finish Home Stand Against UT Arlington
The Texas Longhorns (24-17) once again find themselves in a familar position. Coming off back-to-back wins to clinch a conference series over the weekend with a midweek contest on Tuesday against an opponent they should beat on paper.
This rendition sees the Longhorns fresh off a series win over the TCU Horned Frogs - a series win that keeps their hopes at fighting for a conference title alive. Their opponent? The UT Arlington Mavericks (17-23).
Following two hard-fought wins over a conference foe, it is entirely possible that the Longhorns stumble against the Mavericks. However, that is simply not an outcome they can afford to have happen if they want to continue boosting their chances at making an appearance during postseason play.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/TexasSports.com/Audio)
UT Arlington by the numbers:
- Record: 17-23
- Runs scored: 227
- Runs allowed: 227
- Team Avg.: .259
- Team Avg. against: .289
- Team ERA: 5.01
UT Arlington wins this game if...
It has been written countless times and will continue to be written until the trend is broken. The best way to take down the Longhorns, especially in a midweek contest, is to knock around their starter as early as possible and get into their bullpen. In this instance that starter for Texas will be Charlie Hurley.
With a crucial conference series awaiting the Longhorns this weekend, it wouldn't be inconceivable that you don't see high-leverage bullpen arms such as Gage Boehm. That could play into the Mavericks' favor if they can take advantage of it. Otherwise, they could be in for a long night at Disch-Falk Field.
Texas wins this game if...
It can finally get the pitching staff and lineup clicking on all cylinders in a midweek game. So far this season the Longhorns have not been able to get both going in the same game during their midweek clashes, resulting in inconsistent performances. Doing so against the Mavericks could be a recipe for disaster.
We've seen how good this team can be when both aspects of their gameplay well simultaneously. On the other hand, last week's midweek game against the UTRGV Vaqueros is the flip side of that coin, and a performance they cannot repeat under any circumstances.