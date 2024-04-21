Notebook: Texas Longhorns Take Crucial Big 12 Series From TCU
There was no way to understate the importance of this weekend's series between the Texas Longhorns (24-17, 11-7) and the TCU Horned Frogs (23-15, 8-13) for both teams. For the Horned Frogs, a series win or sweep would push them back up the rankings in the Big 12 and in a spot to make the Big 12 Tournament.
On the other side of the diamond, a sweep or series win for the Longhorns would keep their hopes of claiming a conference crown alive. Fortunately for Texas, it was able to recover from an ugly showing in the opener and take the final two games in strong fashion.
Taking two games from TCU pushes Texas into a potential tie for second in the Big 12, depending on how the series finale between Texas Tech and West Virginia goes. A Red Raiders' win accomplishes that, and sets up the Longhorns beautifully down the stretch.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' series win over the Horned Frogs.
Friday night struggles continue
It is perhaps a tad bit impressive how much the Longhorns have struggled to win series openers. Entering the first game against TCU they sported an uninspiring 3-7 record, and a 12-4 record in Games 2 and 3. Facing the Horned Frogs in a crucial conference series, that trend continued this weekend.
Max Grubbs twirled a phenomenal outing for Texas, delivering 6.1 innings of two-run baseball on eight hits with five strikeouts. The story of the game, however, was the offense's inability to push across a run as they were shutout on five hits with 10 strikeouts.
While they were again able to bounce back and the final two games of this series, winning games on Friday is a big issue that must be addressed.
LBJ bounces back
There was no denying just how much Lebarron Johnson Jr. has struggled in recent performances. After entering the season as the staff ace and Friday night starter, he would eventually be dropped from the rotation and make appearances out of the bullpen instead. Then he came back into the rotation as the Sunday starter and the issues persisted.
His start against TCU was exactly what the doctor ordered for the hard-throwing right-hander. Facing a strong Horned Frogs lineup, he gave the Longhorns 6.1 innings of one-run baseball. The biggest revelation Johnson was finding his command again, allowing just three hits and four walks while racking up seven strikeouts.
Getting this version of Johnson back would be a huge boon for Texas, especially going down the final stretch of the season and conference play.
Conference hopes still alive
Following a rough weekend against BYU, which saw the Longhorns drop a series to the Cougars, the odds of winning the conference looked bleak at absolute best. Two conference series' later, however, and those chances have risen back to a much better place. With series wins over Houston and TCU, Texas improved to 11-7 in conference play.
Now, all that needs to happen is for it to keep winning these conference series. There are four left for the Longhorns, with the next one coming against the Big 12-leading Oklahoma Sooners next weekend. A series win, or even better a sweep, would put Texas in prime position to battle for a conference crown to end the season.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns wrap up their mini five-game home stand with a midweek game against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.