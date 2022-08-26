Skip to main content
Predictions in an Unpredictable College Football World

HOPEFUL Buckeye football fans have a lot to be optimistic about. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Predictions in an Unpredictable College Football World

The surprises will become fewer as the Have-and-Have-Not college football season goes on. But there will be some.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Well, here are we are. Are you ready for some football?

College football is a sport filled with emotion. With so few games compared to other sports, each game feels like a giant step forward or backward.

And with 22 generally large 18-to-22 year olds battling for such an odd-shaped, weird-bouncing object, it is filled with surprises. That, by the way, is a paraphrase of something Ara Parseghian once told me—in reference to what drives coaches crazy.

R.I.P. Coach Parseghian. They do not come any better—as a leader, a mentor and most of all, a sharp and caring man.

That said, it’s time for some predictions in a most unpredictable sport.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

ACC...Clemson

Honorable Mention: N.C. State.

Big 12...Texas

Honestly, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are thisclose, too.

Big Ten...Ohio State

And the sun will rise in the East.

Pac-12...Utah

Parting gift for take-the-money-and-run USC.

SEC...Alabama

And the sun will set in the West.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NEW YEARS SIX

Orange...Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Actually, the Irish are a reach because of their new coach and QB.

Sugar...Texas A&M vs. Houston

This used to be a conference game. Now it’s the Cotton Bowl East.

Cotton...Texas vs. Oregon

The Longhorns have to play like the Longhorns one of these years, don’t they?

Rose...Michigan vs. Utah

After all that angst, Jim Harbaugh settles in.

FINAL FOUR

Peach...Alabama vs. Clemson

Same old. . .

Fiesta...Georgia vs. Ohio State

. . . same old.

NATIONAL CHAMPION

Ohio State.

Because picking Alabama is not a prediction.

Kirby and Nick, Aug. 25
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Alabama and Georgia Will Meet Again For The CFP National Championship

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Tide vs. Buckeyes Showdown

By Mark Blaudschun
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Pete Carril was a CBB icon

By Mark Blaudschun
KJ Jefferson
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Alabama And Georgia Are 1-2 In The SEC. But Who's No. 3.

By Tony Barnhart
Steve Sarkisian
herb-gould

Questions Abound at Start of College Football Season

By Herb Gould
John Calipari, Aug. 20
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Welcome to the NFL (oops) Big Ten

By Mark Blaudschun
Mark Stoops Aug. 17
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Football school? Basketball school? What Does That Even Mean?

By Tony Barnhart