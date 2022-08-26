Predictions in an Unpredictable College Football World
Well, here are we are. Are you ready for some football?
College football is a sport filled with emotion. With so few games compared to other sports, each game feels like a giant step forward or backward.
And with 22 generally large 18-to-22 year olds battling for such an odd-shaped, weird-bouncing object, it is filled with surprises. That, by the way, is a paraphrase of something Ara Parseghian once told me—in reference to what drives coaches crazy.
R.I.P. Coach Parseghian. They do not come any better—as a leader, a mentor and most of all, a sharp and caring man.
That said, it’s time for some predictions in a most unpredictable sport.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
ACC...Clemson
Honorable Mention: N.C. State.
Big 12...Texas
Honestly, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are thisclose, too.
Big Ten...Ohio State
And the sun will rise in the East.
Pac-12...Utah
Parting gift for take-the-money-and-run USC.
SEC...Alabama
And the sun will set in the West.
Read More
NEW YEARS SIX
Orange...Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
Actually, the Irish are a reach because of their new coach and QB.
Sugar...Texas A&M vs. Houston
This used to be a conference game. Now it’s the Cotton Bowl East.
Cotton...Texas vs. Oregon
The Longhorns have to play like the Longhorns one of these years, don’t they?
Rose...Michigan vs. Utah
After all that angst, Jim Harbaugh settles in.
FINAL FOUR
Peach...Alabama vs. Clemson
Same old. . .
Fiesta...Georgia vs. Ohio State
. . . same old.
NATIONAL CHAMPION
Ohio State.
Because picking Alabama is not a prediction.