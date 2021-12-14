Michigan-Georgia Headlines Big Ten's Nine-Bowl Feast

Too many bowls? I stopped thinking about that a long time ago. I don't mind seeing lesser teams. Heck, I would like to see Biggest Losers Bowls—like a playoff to see who had the most disappointing season.

How about 5-7 Texas vs. 3-9 Nebraska? Never mind that it's two teams with losing records. People would watch. And it would be interesting football. Why should 6-6 teams have all the fun?

That said, while there are a fair number of interesting matchups in this season's Big Ten bowl lineups, some of the games will be limited to people who wear school colors—and people who like to watch football—especially college football. Which is a lot of people. Just ask ESPN, which wouldn't make many of these bowls possible if not for viewers like. . . us.

And so, here's a look at the Big Ten bowl lineup. With Notre Dame, which never got together with its most logical conference despite more dalliances than Sam and Diane on ``Cheers.'' (Look it up if you don't remember ``Cheers.'')

Speaking of cheers, the Big Ten will send nine teams into bowl games, highlighted by Michigan’s tough marquee matchup against Georgia in a national semi-final. The Dawgs, who had been the nation’s best team all season, once again lost their bite against Alabama’s Supermen.

Michigan, which was sky-high against Ohio State, should be confident facing another major obstacle. But Georgia should be doing some teeth-gnashing after another Alabama Misstep. And Georgia is really good when Nick Saban isn’t pacing the other sideline.

In another game of high interest, Ohio State will face Utah in the Rose Bowl. Will the Buckeyes take out their frustrations against the Utes? Or is Utah, which quietly emerged as the best in the West after a poor start, ready for a test of this magnitude? The Grandaddy is so photogenic; nothing like an interesting game there.

And speaking of consolation bowls, let’s include Notre Dame’s very interesting matchup with Oklahoma State, a showdown between two teams that, like Ohio State, had the College Football Playoff in their crosshairs.

Elsewhere, the Michigan State-Pitt contest could be a sneaky-good game between two upstarts with potent offenses. Purdue and Tennessee also should put up some points.

Arkansas-Penn State pits a pair of good teams that could play an interesting game.

For defense, try Iowa-Kentucky and Wisconsin-Arizona State.

For the others, we’ll see. . .

Make sure you have plenty of snacks and beverages, and enjoy the games.

Happy Holidays from the Midwestern branch of TMG College Sports.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE NINE BIG TEN GAMES. . . PLUS NOTRE DAME’S NEW YEAR’S SIX MATCHUP WITH OKLAHOMA STATE:

Dec. 28 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota (8-4), vs. West Virginia (6-6), ESPN, 9:15 p.m. Chase Field, Phoenix. . . .Gophers minus-4.

Despite some surprising losses (to Bowling Green and Illinois), the Gophers had a nice year, highlighted by their Paul Bunyan Axe rivalry win over Wisconsin. No reason to think P.J. Fleck won’t have them motivated to win one more.

Dec. 29 - Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), ESPN, 1:15 p.m., Yankee Stadium, New York. . . . VaTech minus-1.

Maryland makes its first bowl appearance since 2016, courtesy of final win vs. Rutgers, which could’ve gone bowling with a win. Good stuff for Mike Locksley and an improving program. Hokies limp in after firing their coach, but did post rivalry win vs. Virginia to become bowl-eligible. A tossup game.

Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), ESPN, 2 p.m., Nissan Stadium, Nashville. . . . Tennessee minus-5.

Purdue did its best work against unbeaten top-five teams, posting shockers over Iowa and Michigan State. Boilers have another upset opportunity in what should be a high-scoring contest. First-year Vols coach Josh Heupel off to a good start in the fierce SEC.

Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2), ESPN, 6 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. . . . Michigan State minus-1.

Very interesting matchup of two New Year’s Six newbies. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III both had Heisman-worthy seasons. Panthers are coached by longtime Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, enjoying ACC championship breakout season. Spartans had electrifying 8-0 start, finished strong vs. Penn State.

two of the pleasant surprises of the 2021 season, and both will make big plays in this high-scoring matchup. The Panthers score one for the ACC in a thriller that sets the tone for the New Year's Day Six. Pat Narduzzi was a longtime Michigan State defensive coordinator before taking the Pitt job.

Dec. 30 - Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (8-4), ESPN, 9:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. . . . Wisconsin minus-7.

Badgers started season with much higher hopes, but had 1-3 start against tough schedule (Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan) and deflating finish—loss at Minnesota cost them West Division title. Wisconsin’s freshman rushing phenom, Braelon Allen and ASU’s Rachaad White also a 1,000-yard rusher, point to a ground game testing two solid defenses. Like Badgers, Sun Devils did not live up to pre-season hype.

Dec. 31 - Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), ESPN, 6:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. . . . Georgia minus 7.5.

This national semi-final is a clash of defensive titans. Bulldogs, who looked unbeatable all season, stumbled big-time vs. Alabama, but still have the tools to win the national championship. Michigan, revived by an under-the-gun Jim Harbaugh, faces a stiff challenge in trying to stop an all-SEC national championship game. But they handled a tall order against Ohio State. Question is, can the Wolverines do it again?

Jan. 1 - Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5), ESPN2, 11 a.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. . . . Penn State minus-2.

Arkansas, making its first bowl appearance since 2016, continues its upward mobility under under second-year miracle worker Sam Pittman. Penn State had high hopes that were sidelined by the injury to QB Sean Clifford. Even if he’s his old self, which seems likely, Nittany Lions should have their hands full with very tough and savvy Razorbacks.

Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) ABC, Noon, Camping World Stadium, Orlando. . . . Kentucky minus-2.5.

Mark Stoops, who has turned Kentucky into a very solid team in a very tough league, faces his alma mater in what should be a very defensive game. Despite a feeble offense, Hawkeyes slipped into Big Ten West title when Wisconsin muffed its chance at Minnesota. Should be a low-scoring field-position throwback.

Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Utah (10-3), ESPN, 4 p.m., Pasadena, California. . . Ohio State minus-6.5.

The Buckeyes, who had their national-championship plans derailed by Michigan, will need to look sharp in this awfully good consolation prize. Utah, which surged after a sluggish 1-2 start, played its best football down the stretch, including a pair of wins over Pac-12 favorite Oregon.

—-

Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame (minus-2.5) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, ESPN, Noon, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Both teams narrowly missed the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys came within inches of holding off Baylor to secure a berth. The Irish seemed in position if Georgia had not been upset by Alabama. ND defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, hired as head coach after Brian Kelly took the money and ran to LSU, makes his ND debut. Both teams excel on defense. Cowboys had a tougher road to get here. Who will be more invested in finishing right? Notre Dame could be intent on starting Freeman off on the right foot.