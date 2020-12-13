Here's a Big Ten Plus-One Schedule that Can't Be Beat

In this unprecedented year, the Big Ten is adding an unprecedented—there’s that word again—extra game for everyone, not just the division champions.

While Northwestern takes its shot at Ohio State, the league plans to match up East vs. West, based on how the two divisions finished. The one stated guideline: To avoid rematches. Which is a very good idea, especially in this pandemically shortened season.

Please don't get hung up on the 3-4-5 rankings. Juggling was necessary to avoid rematches. And create interesting matches.

I have no inside information, but here’s a stab at how I would suggest the Big Ten line ’em up. And if these suggestions help you, commissioner Kevin Warren, you are welcome. You've had a difficult year. But please, do not thank me with free tickets.

1, Ohio State (6-0) vs. Northwestern (5-1)

This one is already set in stone, Covid-19 permitting. Pat Fitzgerald’s Davids take a shot at the Ohio State Goliaths. 11 a.m., Central Flyover Time, FOX. At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to do contract tracing after this game, which will have limited spectators, and compare with the SEC title game, which will allow 16,500 fans into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also a dome, in Atlanta?

2, Indiana (6-1) vs. Iowa (6-2)

This is a no-brainer matchup if the Big Ten is sticking to its plan. Another win would help the Hoosiers, who already have a strong case in their bid for a New Year’s Six bowl like the Fiesta. Iowa, which has reeled off six straight wins since an 0-2 start, will be a worthy test. If not for a 21-20 loss to Northwestern in which they blew a 17-0 first-quarter lead, the Hawkeyes would be lining up against Ohio State for all the Big Ten marbles.

3, Maryland (2-3) vs. Wisconsin (2-3)

The Covid Bowl. This is a matchup of teams that each lost three games to Big Ten opponents and three games to the Coronavirus. The Terps are 0-2 since they beat Penn State on Nov. 7. The Badgers are 0-3 since they beat Michigan on Nov. 14.

4, Penn State (3-5) vs. Purdue (2-4)

The Hoosier Daddy Bowl. Penn State started off its disaster 0-5 start with a devastating and improbable overtime loss at Indiana. Purdue, which botched a 2-0 start by losing its last four, lost its opportunity for a bit of redemption when virus problems canceled its chance to mix it up with Indiana in the historic Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game. The winner gets an IU hoodie.

5, Rutgers (3-5) vs. Minnesota (3-3)

The Axe and Oar Classic. Greg Schiano, a strong candidate for 2020 Big Ten coach of the year, pits his Keep Chopping the Axe Scarlet Knights against 2019 Big Ten coach of the year P.J. Fleck and his Row the Boat Gophers.

6, Michigan (2-4) vs. Nebraska (2-5)

Misery Loves Company Bowl, between two storied programs that led the charge to restore Big Ten football after it had been canceled and went on to frustrating seasons. Key question No. 1: If Michigan wins, will it follow Illinois and Minnesota in thanking Nebraska for bringing back Big Ten football? Key question No. 2: Will Jim Harbaugh or Scott Frost reach a point of no return after this game? A sneaky-good matchup.

7, Michigan State (2-5) vs. Illinois (2-5)

The Monsters of the Midwest Bowl. Lovie Smith, who had a good run as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and Mel Tucker, who had a tough time as the Bears defensive coordinator under Marc Trestman, compare NFL notes and Big Ten rebuilding projects.