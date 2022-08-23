Questions Abound at Start of College Football Season

Yay. College football games are here.

Questions. . . Questions. . . . Questions. . .

If Northwestern beats Nebraska in Dublin, how many offensive linemen will Scott Frost bring with him when he walks the dog in Lincoln? How many assignments will they miss?

Why does anybody think Texas vs. Alabama will be a competitive game? This is one of the things the SEC does best—schedule so-called big nonconference games that are competitive in name only.

Why does anybody think Oregon vs. Georgia will be a competitive game? Repeat after me: This is one of the things the SEC does best—schedule so-called big nonconference games that are competitive in name only.

Should Penn State be worried about that opening trip to Purdue? Probably. But maybe not.

Why does the Big Ten schedule openers like that? Because it’s more interested in $8 billion television contracts than smart scheduling.

Why doesn’t the SEC send Alabama to Arkansas for a season opener? For the same reason that it lets Alabama play Austin Peay in November.

Notre Dame has a new coach and a new quarterback. What could possibly go wrong?

Are USC and UCLA switching to the Big Ten for the frequent-flier miles?

What will the Stanford band come up with for the Cardinal’s final games against the Trojans and the Bruins? Will the network censor allow it?

Is N.C. State really going to take a run at ACC perennial Clemson? Or will all that dark-horse hype be the kiss of death in Death Valley?

Death Valley? Or Happy Valley?

How many ACC losses (besides Clemson) is Mario Cristobal allowed before South Florida gets impatient?

If Florida loses at Tennessee on September 24, will Steve Spurrier challenge Phillip Fulmer to. . . a golf game?

Whatever happened to Iowa State?

Houston? Or Cincinnati?

Now that he’s made his first $95 million, will Michigan State coach Mel Tucker get complacent?

Now that everyone doubts him, will Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz finally play with confidence?

What would Brian Ferentz need to do for Iowa make a change at offensive coordinator?

Why is everyone (including me) talking about Purdue as the Big Ten West dark horse when they should be talking about Minnesota?

How much money is enough?