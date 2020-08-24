No. 16: Cincinnati Bearcats

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Luke Fickell has guided the Bearcats to back-to-back 11-win seasons the last two years.

He shrewdly turned down the Michigan State job last winter, knowing it’s a tough deal playing in a division with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

Clearly, this erstwhile interim coach at Ohio State is going to get an offer he can’t refuse one of these days.

But first, with the Buckeyes sidelined, Fickell has Cincinnati poised to be the toast of Ohio if there is a college football season. Three-year starter Desmond Ridder returns at quarterback, and nine starters are back on the best defense in the AAC.