Gould Standard Pick Six: Bowl Games

If anybody wanted to make a case for reviving the much-despised old BCS, this bowl season sure looks like it.

Notre Dame and Ohio State haven’t shown much that would indicate we’ll see anything besides another Clemson-Alabama championship game.

And the Notre Dame-Alabama and Ohio State-Clemson semi-finals are the marquee matchups in a New Year’s Six that doesn’t seem all that exciting. Chalk it up to this virus-challenged season, which was good (but not great) to have.

Elsewhere, we’ll see if Cincinnati can play its disrespect card into a Peach Bowl win over Georgia. That’s a tough geographical draw that would make a statement.

The Orange Bowl will tell us if Texas A&M is interested against North Carolina. Or disinterested after the playoff snub.

In the Cotton Bowl, we’ll find out if Florida can slow down Oklahoma. Or should that be the other way around?

And in the Fiesta Bowl, after wondering why the committee passed on a very deserving Indiana, which would have continued the Pac-12/Big Ten tradition if it could have played Oregon, we’ll see about Iowa State, which had many good wins but three losses.

And if you are not excited by these bowls, remember this: After the holiday feast, college football will be going away until next fall. Enjoy it while you can.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

WEDNESDAY, December. 30

COTTON BOWL: Oklahoma plus-3 vs. Florida in Arlington, Tex., 7 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma recovered from a troubled start and came on strong to win the Big 12. Florida has been all over the place lately, losing to LSU but giving Alabama a scare. The problem is, Covid-19 has hit the Gators hard.

Oklahoma 41, Florida 28

FRIDAY, January 1

PEACH BOWL: Cincinnati plus-7 vs. Georgia in Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN

Cincinnati will care. Will Georgia? Not as much the Bearcats, even with the game in Atlanta. And Georgia's Covid MIAs make this defense-oriented matchup even more problematic for the Dawgs.

Cincinnati 31, Georgia 27

@@@

CFP SEMI-FINAL: Alabama minus-19.5 vs. Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas (moved from Rose Bowl due to pandemic), 3 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame is on a great multi-year run, and has returned to top-tier status. The Irish are better equipped this year than in their previous playoff appearances, which ended in blowouts. But Alabama holds all-galactic status. Sorry, Irish. Only Clemson is close.

Alabama 48, Notre Dame 23

@@@

SUGAR BOWL (CFP semifinal): Clemson minus-7 vs. Ohio State in New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN

Ohio State hasn’t really gotten into a serious groove offensively. And defensively, it has looked vulnerable. Meanwhile, feisty Dabo Swinney seems to be channeling his inner Woody Hayes this season. Thinking this rematch of last year’s playoff meeting will wind up with a similar result. With Clemson moving on after saying, ``Goodbye, Columbus.’’

Clemson 38, Ohio State 28

@@@

SATURDAY January 2

FIESTA BOWL: Oregon plus-4.5 vs. Iowa State in Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., ESPN

Not sure Iowa State belongs in the New Year’s Six. Not sure about anything with Oregon, which has had a short and bumpy season. Thinking the solid and determined Cyclones will buckle up and get it done.

Iowa State 31, Oregon 24

ORANGE BOWL: Texas A&M minus-7 vs. North Carolina in Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M is disappointed, to put it mildly, at missing out on the playoff berth it was clamoring for. That could go one of two ways. Either the Aggies make their point with a strong showing vs. North Carolina. Or they act disinterested by this exhibition opportunity. Kinda thinking the Tar Heels, who are more excited and very talented, have another nice trip to South Florida.

North Carolina 31, Texas A&M 28

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 2-4. . . THIS SEASON: 43-46-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 69–21