Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 13

It’s kind of a quiet week in the Big Ten. Minnesota-Wisconsin, the longest running rivalry in the nation, comes to an end after 113 seasons, canceled by Covid-19.

With both teams floundering, Penn State’s trip to Michigan may require a mop-and-pail.

High fliers Ohio State, Northwestern and Indiana are expected to romp.

Elsewhere, Ian Book leads Notre Dame on a potentially dangerous trip to North Carolina. With Alabama locked in, the Iron Bowl does not look promising. But the Egg Bowl looks scrambled, not over-easy.

There are a troubling number of cancellations this week, including Colorado-USC, Oklahoma-West Virginia, Washington-Washington State, Tulsa-Houston and Cincinnati-Temple.

But that’s what is going on this season.

Here’s a look at six games that will be played, barring last-minute setbacks. It’s not the usual Thanksgiving feast we crave. But this is not a usual year in so many ways.

On to Week 13:

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Nebraska plus-13.5 at No. 24 Iowa, 11 a.m Friday, Fox

No. 2 Notre Dame minus-5.5 at No. 19 North Carolina, 2:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

Maryland plus-11.5 at No. 12 Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Penn State plus-2 at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC

No. 8 Northwestern minus-13.5 at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State plus-9.5 at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Nebraska plus-13.5 at No. 24 Iowa, 11 a.m Friday., Fox

When Nebraska didn’t show up last week, losing 41-23 to Illinois, it made a statement. Even if the Cornhuskers do dig in this week, Iowa has become a solid all-around team. Hawkeyes will add to Cornhuskers’ misery.

Iowa 28, Nebraska 10

No. 2 Notre Dame minus-5.5 at No. 19 North Carolina, 2:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

I keep going back and forth here. ND is plugging in two new O linemen. North Carolina is athletic and likely to play loose. That said, Notre Dame has been hitting on all cylinders in its last four games, and three of them were on the road.

Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 30

Maryland plus-11.5 at No. 12 Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2

There may be no moral victories, but Indiana, by putting a scare into Ohio State, demonstrated what a special team it is. And before that, by beating Penn State and Michigan, IU showed what a tough team it is. ``Penix to Fryfogel’’ is going to be said often during this contest.

Indiana 40, Maryland 24

Penn State plus-2 at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC

I can think of almost as many reasons not to pick this game as reasons not to watch this trainwreck of a game. Michigan (2-3) is miserable; Penn State (0-5) is horrible. But since it’s the worst matchup this series has ever seen, and will ever see, let’s take a stab. Cade McNamara, who rallied the Wolverines back from disaster at Rutgers—think about that for a second—will do some things. And Michigan’s brutal defense will try harder. I just think that when push comes to shove, Penn State won’t.

No. 8 Northwestern minus-13.5 at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Michigan State has scored seven points in its last two games against Iowa and Indiana. Northwestern might have the best defense in the Big Ten. And its offense will find and use opportunities. The Cats, tracking for a Big Ten title-game showdown with Ohio State, are thinking College Football Playoff, even if nobody else is.

Northwestern 27, Michigan State 10

Mississippi State plus-9.5 at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC

I was going to weigh in on Ohio State minus-28.5 at Illinois, but couldn’t pass up this Egg Bowl. For one thing, the Buckeyes giving four touchdowns to improving Illini is a lot of touchdowns. Then again, Illinois mystifies me. Meanwhile, the passion play in Oxford, Miss., is irresistible. Two new coaches, Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, who are as different as night and day. Revved up players and fan bases. Going with Ole Miss and its passing in a game that will be scrambled, not over easy.

Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 24

LAST WEEK ATS: 1-5. . . THIS SEASON: 33-32-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 5-1. . . THIS SEASON: 52–14