The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 2

Ordinarily, I would be thrilled with a 4-2 record against the spread. Especially in the first week of Pick Six.

But this, as you know, is not an ordinary year.

After going 4-0 in the early and mid-afternoon games, I wanted more. Thank you, Louisiana and Duke, for covering. And North Carolina for recovering. And Army, for keeping us safe.

When Florida State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in its lightning-delayed game against Georgia Tech and Clemson began its march to the sea at Wake Forest, I had delusions of grandeur.

Then reality set in. It turned out that Georgia Tech had the Noles right where it wanted them. It not only covered but won. And Clemson, after opening a 37-3 lead going into fourth quarter, but gave up 10 to finish 37-13 and fall short of the 32.5-point spread.

Oh well. If I could have 4-2 every week. . . sign me up.

On to Pandemic Week 2. And remember—only five more weeks until the befuddling Big Ten returns.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 19 Louisiana minus-16.5 at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Syracuse plus-21 at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. ACC

Tulsa plus-23 at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN

South Florida plus-25 at No. 7 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., USA

No. 14 UCF minus-7.5 at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC

No. 17 Miami plus-1.5 at No. 18 Louisville (-2.5), 6:30 p.m., ABC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 19 Louisiana minus-16.5 at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

If I were Georgia State, I would be very worried about special teams. And many other things. Louisiana is awfully good.

The Pick: Ragin’ Cajuns

The Score: Louisiana, 42-17

@@@

Syracuse plus-21 at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. ACC

Syracuse showed a bit of an early pulse at North Carolina, but reverted in the second half of what turned out to be a blowout loss. Pitt has the quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and the defense to cover a big number.

The Pick: Pitt

The Score: Panthers, 35-10

@@@

Tulsa plus-23 at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tulsa has missed practice time due to Covid-19 problems. Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma State’s potent offense will give the Golden Hurricane more problems.

The Pick: Oklahoma State

The Score: Cowboys, 41-13

@@@

South Florida plus-25 at No. 7 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., USA

Bumped off of NBC to USA by U.S. Open golf. Let Duke hang around for three quarters last week. QB Ian Book didn’t click with new receivers. . . Notre Dame ought to be intent on playing a more complete game this week. USF offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., son of one of ND’s innovative hires. will not enjoy his trip back to South Bend. Interestingly, Bulls’ new coach, Jeff Scott, is a longtime Clemson assistant. Will that provide hints of Clemson scheme? Or is it all about personnel?

The Pick: Notre Dame

The Score: Irish, 42-10

@@@

No. 14 UCF minus-7.5 at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Georgia Tech, fresh from a surprising, uplifting 16-13 win at Florida State, tries to keep it going under new coach Geoff Collins.True freshman Jeff Sim, a former FSU commit, looks like the real deal. Even more impressive: the Yellow Jackets’ defense. UCF is a much tougher challenge. But Tech getting a touchdown-plus? That works.

The Pick: Georgia Tech

The Score: UCF, 24-21

@@@

No. 17 Miami plus-1.5 at No. 18 Louisville (-2.5), 6:30 p.m., ABC

Fun matchup. Two high-octane offenses. Two strong ACC brands that aim to have good seasons fueled by exciting QBs. Cardinals, who are sleeping in their own beds, rate the edge over the Hurricanes, who need to shake tendency to make critical mistakes.

The Pick: Louisville

The Score: Cardinals, 31-28

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 4-2

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 4-2