Some Intriguing NFL Draft Wagers, From Hacking to Pizza

I’ve never been a huge fan of watching a draft, even the NFL draft, which is the Cadillac of drafts, if that term still applies.

Do I want to know who gets picked by which teams? Yes. Do I want to watch it for hours and hours? No. I don’t need a minute-by-minute update with analysis. That’s especially true this year, when the Bears’ top draft picks come at No. 43 and 50.

No problem with that. Trading draft picks to get Khalil Mack? Excellent decision.

That said, if you love the draft, and are starved for sports action, here are some interesting propositions. They are real. From BetOnLine.

Anyone who uses this information for anything more than. . . amusement. . . all I’ll say is, ``Wow!’’ But some of them are fun.

Will the NFL draft be hacked? Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?

If I ever were a betting man, I’d be more tempted by the hack (8/1) than the pizza (1/3). But I am most definitely not a betting man.

Enjoy the draft. Responsibly.

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 1/1

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Will the No. 1 overall pick cry?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will there be a trade in the top 10 picks?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Total Draft Day Round 1 trades

Over/Under 5½

Will any team not get pick in on time?

Yes +110 11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will NFL Draft be hacked?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Twitter account of draftee be hacked?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will draft spot be moved back due to missing a pick?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total different draft eligible players will we see during first round

Over/Under 38½

How many draftees will be seen in a tie?

Over/Under 20½

How many draftees will have glasses on?

Over/Under 10½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will ESPN mention that Andrew Thomas played in HS band?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -225 (4/9)

Will ESPN mention that Jake Fromm played in LLWS?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will ESPN say "Swahili" when talking about Jeff Okudah?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

