The Gould Standard: Davey & Goliath... TCU's Slingshot Would Be a Big Story.

Back in the day, when Villanova upset Georgetown for the 1985 NCAA basketball national championship, someone—I can’t remember who—wrote one of my favorite leads: ``Snowball 1, Hell nothing.’’

Great line. Wish I’d written that.

That’s kind of the scenario for this TCU-Georgia national championship game.

All due respect to my esteemed TMG colleague Tony Barnhart and his fellow Dawgs, who have every reason to expect they’ll be feasting on Horned Frogs’ legs at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

But it sure would be fun if some enterprising, deadline-sweating scribe had a chance to resurrect, Snowball 1, Hell nothing.’’

As opposed to, ``Sun rises in the (south) East.''

If TCU pulls off a shocker, it’s a better story. A better game. And a better ending to a football season.

Put it this way: If Georgia wins, it will be the Bulldogs’ first championship since. . . last year. Yawn!

If TCU wins, it will be the Frogs’ first championship since 1938, when 5-foot-7, 151-pound Davey O’Brien was tossing the pigskin for the purple people from Forth Worth.

If TCU is going to win, it will most certainly be a big night for Max Duggan, the resilient quarterback who lost the job, regained it when Chandler Morris went down with a knee injury in Game 1.

Duggan also overcame Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and a blood-clot issue that required emergency surgery a couple of years ago. Full disclosure: A long time ago, I had WPW and underwent the same corrective surgery as Duggan. So that’s one more reason I lean toward the TCU Snowballs.

If Georgia wins, it will be one more affirmation that college football is a one-league regional sport.

If you like that sort of thing, I’m happy for you.

I never rooted for the Yankees or the Cowboys—or any of the other certifiable Goliaths.

Give me the 5-foot-7 Davey O’Briens.

Enjoy the game!