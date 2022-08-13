A Jersey Guy: CFB 2022: 2 weeks and counting

For us, it will begin across the pond in Dublin, Ireland on August 27th when two unheralded Big Ten teams, Nebraska and Northwestern, open the 2022 college football season.

After a summer of chaos, created largely by the Big Ten's expansion move to include UCLA and USC, it is fitting that the conference begin the college football season.

One of the more intriguing story lines of the season is the fate of Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who is coming off a 3-9 season and has no wiggle room.

A Jersey Guy, claiming total bias in favor of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, has labeled the Huskers as the surprise team of the season before their first snap.

Feel free with the hoots now, but well, we will see.

It is being labeled Week Zero--which is nonsense.

Here are a few of the more intriguing match ups from Week "zero''.

UConn at Utah State--UConn coach Jim Mora makes his coaching debut with the Huskies. The Huskies last victory against an FBS opponent was Oct. 26,2019.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii-- Really? Does Vandy coach Clark Lea want to give his team its last vacation before being pounded into SEC submission once again. Vandy hosts its home opener against Elon a week later.

Wyoming at Illinois--Illinois coach Bret Bielma may be building a foundation of respectability and has veteran Syracuse QB transfer Tommy DeVito leading the way.

***

Alabama is the pre-season No. 1 pick in the coaches poll. What a shock. Ohio State is No. 2. The Coaches have Notre Dame listed at No. 5, which might be short lived since the Irish open their season at Ohio State.

***

Sign of the NIL times: Miami will have 17 players making 55,000 dollars or more this season....Sleeper team? BYU has won 21 games the past two seasons. We will find out how good the Cougars are early. They host Baylor on Sept. 10...Penn State is 11-11 the past two seasons...LSU will have 14 transfers on its roster as new coach Brian Kelly rebuilds quickly....Dean of Power 5 coaches? Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is starting his 23rd season in Iowa City.

***

Much has been made about the future of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh who turned the Wolverines into Big Ten champions last year after taking a pay cut for ineffectiveness.

Overall, Harbaugh's numbers are impressive, 61-24 and 42-17 in Big Ten, but consecutive losses to Michigan State and (until last season) Ohio State have cast a shadow.

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL last winter but came back to Ann Arbor because there wasn't a job offer from the NFL.