A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia

The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game.



But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia in SoFi Stadium.

1. Max Duggan

The TCU quarterback didn't win the Heisman, he didn't win the Big 12 championship game, but here it is, the final game of the 2022 college football season and Duggan is still playing and so is TCU.

Look at his resume from this season and seer how many times Duggan has almost willed the Frogs to victory--and done it.

Can he do it one more time.?

Yes

2. Big Play Frogs.

TCU has produced 21 plays of 50 or more yards this season. In a championship game setting, they can be game-breakers.

3. Sonny Dykes--The TCU coach is deservedly the coach of the year in season in which his team was picked to finish in seventh place in the Big 12 and pre-season

No one can argue what Kirby Smart has done on an overall basis the past few years, but there still have been a few brain burps in key situations (against Alabama in SEC title game) which have caused some looks of dismay.

It might just take one on Monday night to make the difference.

4. If there is a weakness in Georgia it is giving up big plays in the secondary Check out the Ohio State game. TCU has a wide receiver named Quinton Johnson, along with Duggan. Watch out

5. Karma. Georgia is a well deserved two TD favorite. TCU is a team of destiny.

Destiny wins

Final Score: TCU 28, Georgia 24