A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 10
Let's keep on trying to get out of this dive.
It's November, so form should be beginning to take over/
The Picks
TCU minus 9.5 vs. Texas Tech
TCU covers at home.
Florida vs. TEXAS A&M, O/U 55.5
Taking the Under.
Michigan minus 26. at RUTGERS
Wolverines cover by halftime.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Oklahoma State at Kansas O/U 64.5
Taking the over in last team with ball wins game.
Michigan State at Illinois O/U 41.5
Taking over
Penn State minus 14.5 at INDIANA
Penn State needs style points and should cover easily.
Last week: 2-4
Record ATS: 19-33-2
Home team in CAPS