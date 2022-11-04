Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 10

Let's keep on trying to get out of this dive.

It's November, so form should be beginning to take over/

The Picks

TCU minus 9.5 vs. Texas Tech

TCU covers at home.

Florida vs. TEXAS A&M, O/U 55.5

Taking the Under.

Michigan minus 26. at RUTGERS

Wolverines cover by halftime.

Oklahoma State at Kansas O/U 64.5

Taking the over in last team with ball wins game.

Michigan State at Illinois O/U 41.5

Taking over

Penn State minus 14.5 at INDIANA

Penn State needs style points and should cover easily.

Last week: 2-4

Record ATS: 19-33-2

Home team in CAPS

