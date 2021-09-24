A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 4

We continue to climb over the .500 mark with a variety of strategies, but as we approach the full fledged start of conference play we need to build more equity.

The Games

Notre Dame plus 6.5 vs Wisconsin (Chicago)

Colorado State at Iowa, plus 23

Southern Miss at Alabama O/U 58

Tennessee plus 20 at Florida

Rutgers at Michigan O/U 50

North Carolina minus 12.5 at Georgia Tech

The Picks

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

This is a quasi home game for Irish, although Wisconsin fans also will show up to provide balance.

Not crazy about either team, but ND getting a touchdown looks too good to pass on.

Notre Dame 24, Wisconsin 17

Colorado State at Iowa.

Iowa is really good, Col State is really bad (lost to Vanderbilt at home.

Hawkeyes in a fly over.

Iowa 45, Colorado State 14

Southern Miss at Alabama

Pitty the first team Alabama faces after a sub par (according to Nick Saban) effort.

So Miss will be lucky to get a first down. But Bama seldom rolls it up on the scoreboard. Taking the Under.

Bama 45, So Miss 3

Tennessee at Florida

Gators feeling good after near upset of Alabama. Let down game for Florida against an opponent which has lost lots of games and even more respect the past few years. Vols are heading in the right direction, so we will take the 20 points.

Florida 31, Tennessee 17

Rutgers at Michigan A Big Ten East meeting between a pair of unbeaten teams. What a thing.

Key question. Is Michigan really Michigan and is Rutgers really Rutgers. If so, the 19 points Michigan is giving could be covered by the first quarter. If that has changed, well, anything could happen. We will hedge and take the Under.

Michigan 26, Rutgers 14

North Carolina at Georgia Tech.

Tar Heels have to prove they are still championship (ACC) worthy. Led by QB Sam Howell, this will be another great chance.

North Carolina 49, Georgia Tech 21

Last week: 4-2

Season to Date: 12-6