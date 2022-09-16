A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 3

Win some, lose a lot, so it goes in the wild world of college football which saw us have a 5-1 start and a 1-5 second week. So it goes and we carry on.

The Picks

SOUTH CAROLINA vs. Georgia, O/U 52

Georgia is going to win this game and its defense is going to shut down the injury-riddled Gamecocks, but we still think it will be competitive. Taking the Under.

Georgia 35, South Carolina 14

NEBRASKA VS. Oklahoma 0/U 67

This won't be pretty for Husker fans now freed from Scott Frost's reign. The Huskers will score points, but OU will score more, much more against a Nebraska team that does not know how to play defense. Taking the Over.

klahoma 51, Nebraska 30

Rutgers giving 17.5 at TEMPLE

Scarlet Knights breeze to their third straight win over a Temple team that already looks hapless. RU covers. Rutgers 42, Temple 10

California vs. NOTRE DAME O/U 41

Must win game for Irish, which should be able to handle the Bears at home, but...Taking the Over. Notre Dame 31, Cal 17

FlORIDA giving 24.5 vs. USF

Gators have to take it out on somebody after a pair of heavy lifting games against Utah and Kentucky. Gators cover by halftime. Florida 48, USF 10

IOWA vs. Nevada O/U 39.5

Neither team can score. Looks like another field goal safety thriller. Taking the Under

Iowa 17, Nevada 10

Home teams in Caps

Last week record ATS: 1-5

Season record ATS:6-6