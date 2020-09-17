SI.com
ACC Search for New Commissioner Picking up Seed

Mark Blaudschun

While the focus of soon-to-be-retired Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is putting together a fall ACC athletic schedule, there is also an increased sense of urgency in hiring his replacement before the end of the calendar year.

According to sources within the ACC, the special committee in charge of finding a replacement for Swofford, who is scheduled to retire next summer, wants to have someone in place by January, which would allow for a six-month transitional period.

The search is being done at the Presidential level, with only limited information flowing down to the athletic directors.

A search firm led by former Boston College athletic director Gene DeFillipo is gathering names, which will presented to a Presidential sub committee, which will then prioritize candidates for consideration.

Reportedly included in that list are several athletic directors including Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir, Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, USF athletic director Michael Kelly, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, as well as some candidates with strong ACC ties such as ESPN executive Burke Magness.

The sense of urgency was prompted by the public problems that new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has had in transitioning to a new job in turbulent times, as well as a desire to have the new commissioner at least in house during what is expected to be a hectic winter season of changes and adjustments caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Blaudschun

