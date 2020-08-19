A JERSEY GUY: Master Plan to Save CFB Being Considered

Faced with a rapidly approaching football season, as well as still spiking COVID-19 numbers, officials from the six FBS conferences still planning on opening the 2020 season next month are putting together a plan with largely campus, but with the football team preparing for the season in a semi-secluded environment.

Including to several sources around the conferences, the plan is based on schools teaching the majority of their classes on line as well as reducing the campus attendance to 20 percent of the student body.

The criticism that football heard involved playing on campuses "without students' was a deal breaker.

According to this plan, the football team would be folded into the 20 percent of the student body.

Their is also a plan being discussed by the ACC to limit their season to only 10 conference games, eliminating the one non-conference game for all teams.

Several schools, including Boston College (scheduled to play Ohio) have already had that gap in their schedule and chosen not to fill it.

In such an environment, athletic administrators could pretty much control their players activities, with football and class room activities conducted in one small area, as well as available near by dining facilities, which could be isolated from the main campus, which would be largely empty.

There would be still gaps in the system if the players went off on their own, but like the NBA plan, any such move would be monitored closely, with testing done on a regular basis (perhaps daily) basis for any signs of the COVID-19 virus

According to sources, such a plan is likely to begin in the ACC, but could quickly be adopted by the other conferences--SEC, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Sunbelt and Conference USA.

Those conferences held meetings on Tuesday, considering many different factors, including medical issues and analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic which have varied widely in their projections.

To make the 20 percent plan work, schools would have to make the decision to forfeit some room and board money and make decisions on which students would be part of the group taking courses on campus, as opposed to those living off campus or at home.

It is a complicated procedure which faces a great many obstacles, but it is plan the FBS football officials has a chance.

""It has a chance, more than a chance,'' said one ACC coach. ""We can can control a lot of it and this would make it easier.''

While that was going on on Tuesday, the Big 12 was dealing with a different issue involving Oklahoma, which reportedly is leaning against the sentiment of its brethren who want to continue with the season.

Normally this would result in a stalemate.

Not so much this time because Texas is leading a charge to continue, with or WITHOUT Oklahoma as part of the conference for football this season.

The reason such a plan may have some legs is that eliminating Oklahoma opens the conference race for the other teams, even more so if Texas stumbles.

OU's dilemma is obvious. The Sooners could take the stance of its too dangerous to play, but are facing an additional financial issue if they step away from football and part of the approximately $42 million in broadcast rights fees which is part of the Big 12 payout each year.

If the 20 percent student attendance plan is considered, it could either increase or ease Oklahoma's angst.

As has been the case through the entire process, the SEC stands rock solid with its plan to begin its season on Sept. 26th, with growing speculation being that the SEC is going to play football this season no matter what the circumstances or the number of participants.