A Jersey Guy: Is Arch Manning a lock for Texas?

It was done in the Manning way, smooth, professional and without a lot of hoopla--just an announcement from Arch Manning, verbally committing to the University of Texas.

Perhaps now, that Arch, whose grandfather is Archie Manning and who has a pair of uncles named Peyton and Eli, has made his decision, he can enjoy his senior high school season in New Orleans.

Yeah, well, maybe, perhaps.

There won't be the daily question of where Manning, a five star quarterback, is going to be playing college football next season--at least not with the intensity which has been swirling about him through his high school career.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, two of the finalists in the Manning Derby, are not going to simply close the file.

The announcement gives Manning some breathing room.

But here's where it gets interesting.

Manning VERBALLY committed to Texas and coach Steve Sarkasian.

He didn't SIGN a letter of intent--at least not yet, which means that between now and when the early signing period arrives in mid-December and the official letter of intent day occurs a month later, Manning can change his mind and go to another school.

Will Manning do that?

Probably not, but let's add a few "what if's to the equation.

Like what if, Texas does not rebound from last season's 5-7 record and Sarkasian is fired--not the wildest theory out there?

Or let's go in the other direction, let's say the Horns have a 10 win season, led by this year's wunderkind Texas QB, Quinn Evers, the highest rated recruit in 2021, a player who committed to Ohio State and then transferred to Texas, has a Heisman-like season?

And what if Alabama needs a replacement for Bryce Young, last season's Heisman winner?

What does Manning do?

So good for Arch. Let him enjoy his summer.

Texas is a fine place to continue his career. But don't lock up the deal just yet

***

First the Pac-12 goes way outside of the box and hires a Las Vegas gaming executive, George Kliakoff as its new commissioner, but now the Big 12 has apparently made a similar move in targeting Brett Yormark as its next commissioner

Who is Yormark?

For the past 3 Yorkmark has been working for Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by Jay Z as a hip hop label, which has expanded to a prime entertainment company of which Yorkmark has been the rising star.

College football is in transition period, where everything seems to be changing.

The Big 12 is in the middle of that, fighting for survival and searching for a new identity.

So why not go outside the box in its leadership?

***

The Stanley Cup finally ended, with Colorado taking away the Cup from two-time defending champion Tampa.

It also ended in the last week in June which is way too LONG for hockey season.

But that's a different issue.

What should be noted here is that ESPN's Sean McDonough was the play-by-play announcer.

Let's cut to the chase here. NO ONE does a better job than McDonough, whether its NHL hockey, MLB baseball, college football or basketball, tennis or golf.

He is the best of the best and has been for awhile.