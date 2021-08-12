A Jersey Guy: No. 16 Boston College

The Eagles, under second year coach, Jeff Hafley, are ready to blossom

No, it's not April Fools Day. Nor is it a misprint.

Boston College, a program which has resided in the mud of mediocrity for more than a decade emerging not only as a winning program, but a Top 20 program.

Yup.

Here's why.

Coach Jeff Hafley. was brought to The Heights by former athletic director Martin Jarmond to freshen the air after seven years of staleness by Steve Addazio.

Hafley came to BC via Ohio State, but he is also true Jersey guy (native) and he is indeed building something which looks solid.

A year ago the Eagles posted a 7-5 record and gave everyone--including ACC champ Clemson--fits.

The Eagles have 18 starters, which includes a veteran ALL ACC caliber offensive line, a reborn star in Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec, a decent recruiting class and some key transfer portal veterans which gives them experience and depth.

And then there is the schedule.

It's set up for success.

Opening games against Colgate and UMass, followed by a road game at Temple and a home game against Missouri.

That cold be 4-0 going into a showdown at Clemson, which still looks too tough.

But after that, there is NO ONE on the BC schedule in which the Eagles would be a significant (more than 3 points) underdog.

The schedule ends with a road game at Georgia Tech and home games against Florida State and Wake Forest, all very winnable

So, I'm getting on the bandwagon early and projecting between 8 and 10 wins, which puts the Eagles in Top 20 territory.