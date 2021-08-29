Second Look: Is UCLA ready for prime time?

The 2021 college football season began with a bang for UCLA and a whimper for Nebraska

Who's Hot

UCLA

Here's a funny thing about UCLA.

The Bruins entered this season with 19 returning starters, including their entire offensive line and a quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson who is arguably the best in the Pac-12.

Also returning for his fourth season was once regarded as one of the elite coaches in college football in Chip Kelly

In most circumstances, such information would mean a Top 10, national championship contender for a Power 5 conference team.

But UCLA?

The Bruins weren't even picked as contenders in the Pac-12 South.

Fan apathy was so severe that the school announced it is providing free tickets for any UCLA student or high school student in Southern California for the Bruins game on Sept. 4 against....LSU.

So what's the problem?

Under Kelly, the Bruins have been a mediocre 10-21.

Going into Saturday's opener against Hawaii, Kelly was still looking for his first non-conference win.

Final score: 44-10, UCLA

A statement game?

A sign of the future?

"This team is a special team,'' said Kelly after his first season-opening win at UCLA as well as his first non-conference victory with the Bruins. ""You can be a special team and get your tail kicked on weekends too, but the players we have right now are really special...It's a mature team...they're really disciplined in terms of what they want to do.''

There is still much work to do.

The Rose Bowl crowd of 39,982 was the second smallest announced crowd in the 39-years the Bruins have been playing their home games in Pasadena.

The match-up with LSU[--a pre-season Top 20 team--will give the season much more definition.

Who's Not (Hot)?

Nebraska

The Huskers and embattled coach Scott Frost were in a state of turmoil going into their season and Big Ten opener at Illinois because of an on-going investigation, not to mention the Huskers status as also-rans in the Big Ten West.

Still, they were favorites over an Illinois team with another new head coach (former Wisconsin head coach) Bret Bielema.

Didn't matter, the Illini won 30-22, setting up the Huskers and Frost for another rough stretch since their next two (non-conference) games are against MAC pre-season favorite (in Lincoln) and at former rival and Top 5 team Oklahoma.

UConn, New Mexico State

If you looked at a pre-season list of Bottom five teams among the 130 FBS schools, you would find the Huskies and Aggies on almost every list.

Fresno 45, UConn 0

UTEP 30, New Mexico State 3

The defense rests, no pun intended.

They Said it

Illinois new coach Bret Bielema after the Illini's 30-22 opening game victory over Nebraska.

""You can only have one opportunity to win your opening game as a head coach.''

Play it Forward

This weekend was only an appetizer for the true start of the 2021 college football season

Here's a sample of what we will get:

Thursday, Sept. 2

Boise State vs. UCF

Sampling of best Group of 5 has to offer as well as a possible audition as potential Big 12 invitees?

Both have new coaches.

Gus Malzahn was imported from Auburn to re-generate UCF, which was surpassed by Cincinnati in the AAC last season.

Andy Avalos steps in as a rookie head coach, replacing Bryan Harsin, who replaced Malzahn at Auburn.

The loser is probably eliminated from the CFP playoff slot reserved for the best Group of 5 team.

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Heisman campaign showcase for NC QB Sam Howell, who has the Tar Heels on the cusp of Top 10 status.

Make or break season for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente who has a compiled a mediocre (by Hokie standards) 38-26 record in five years in Blacksburg.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte)

Prime Game of weekend.

Both have national championship aspirations . Match up of QBs who need to establish control early. Georgia's JT Daniels needs to finally play a starring role, while Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei has to follow Trevor Lawrence, which will not be easy no matter how talented DJ proves to be.

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta)

Tide is re-stocked and ready for another national championship run, led by sophomore QB Bryce Young.

Miami wants to play a major role in the national championship face. How the Canes do--they are 3 TD underdogs--has yet to be determined.

A strong showing against the Tide would be a good indicator.

Sunday, September 5th

Notre Dame at Florida State

Once upon a time this was a Top 5 match up.

FSU is a long way from that, while Notre Dame keeps coming up one win short in achieving its goal.

Still, an intriguing match up which will give the winner a big boost.