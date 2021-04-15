A Jersey Guy: CFB Now a Year Round Sport

With "free agency'' about to begin in college football, the sport has become a 12 month a year business.

Time for some spring cleaning of our files in this COVID-laced athletic season.

There was a time when college football could take a "time out'' in late spring, early summer when it would go into hibernation.

Coaches would actually take vacations with their families.

That quiet period came from late April to the end of June.

COVID changed that and so did the about to be passed NCAA legislation which allows for 1-time transfers without the penalty of sitting out a season.

Add the on-going legal business about schools paying to use the likeness or images of their athletes which is now being dealt with by the United States Supreme Court.

And oh, yes, on June 1, the "dead period'' imposed by COVID issues in college football ends with recruits being allowed to take on campus visits.

All of this has been evolving over the past several months in college football and basketball with the creation of the NCAA transfer portal'' which allows players to place their names into a transfer pool which is checked (probably on an hourly basis) by almost each of the 130 FBS schools.

If you combine football and basketball more than 2,600 players intend to switch schools in the next few months.

Look for lots of new faces on college campuses next fall, some of them familiar to many college football fans.

Let's start with quarterback.

I did a quick check of the spring notices from the FBS schools and counted no fewer than 20 new transfer QBs.

Included in this group are:

McKenzie Milton, who is moving from UCF to FSU, two years ago after suffering what was a career-threatening knee injury.

Charlie Brewer, of Baylor, moving to Utah.

Jack Coan (Wisconsin) to Notre Dame

James Blackman (FSU) to Arkansas State

***

On the sidelines, it will be interesting to see what happens at UCF. where former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is replacing Josh Heupel who went to Tennessee.

The eyes of Texas (and elsewhere) will be new Longhorn coach Steve Sarkasian.

Can new Illinois coach Bret Bielema revive his career back in the Big Ten?

Looking for key potential season changing games next fall.

September 11-Oregon at Ohio State

October 9--Alabama at Texas A&M

November 27--Iowa State at Oklahoma

***

Can someone explain to me how Ohio State QB Justin Fields is now steadily dropping among the potential NFL draft picks?

Some reports suggest Fields has dropped to No. 5 in what is being called a historic QB class.

***

It might take another season, but there is definitely signs of life with Rutgers football, now beginning its second season of Greg Schiano's second tenure.

Heads turned in lot of places when a 5 star QB out of Kentucky, Gavin Winsett from Owensboro, Ky. committed to the 2022 RU recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and No. 6 nationally.

***

If you want a sleeper Final Four pick in CFB it might be Iowa State, which could come out of the Big 12 and slide into a spot normally held by Oklahoma.

The Cyclones have a long road ahead, but with QB Brock Purdy and most of his offensive playmates returning, Iowa State could move up a notch.

Beating an OU team led by QB Spencer Rattler and the normal assortment of talent will be a major task, however.

Is there any pressure on Alabama QB Bryce Young, the California kid who was regarded as the QB of the Future in Tuscaloosa a year ago when he arrived as a Top 5 recruit?

All he has to do is replace Mac Jones, who was a key part in leading the Tide to another national championship.

Another California recruit, JT Daniels, must prove himself this fall at Georgia.

If there is a time when Boston College is going to move up a notch in the ACC, it could be this year.

Second-year coach Jeff Haffley continues to rebuild the Eagles' program and he is catching the ACC in a season in which everyone but Clemson looks beatable.

Scary note on Clemson: All 11 of the Tigers' defensive starters are back.

After a year in the ACC--which included a spot in the ACC title game as well as a Final Four berth, I wonder how Notre Dame will like a return to its life as an independent.

The Irish, who must deal with FSU, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech in the first five weeks of the season, could be done as contenders before the leaf-peeping season ends in South Bend.

***

Biggest administrative move which will be made this summer will be finding a replacement for outgoing Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

Name to consider might be former West Virginia AD Oliver Luck, who has Pac-12 connections through his son, former Stanford QB Andrew Luck,

Luck, whose latest venture was as commissioner of the now defunct/dormant XFL, would be a solid choice for a league which has dropped to the second tier of the Power 5 leagues, although the UCLA led resurgence in basketball has helped.

***

Patriot WR Julian Edelman announced his retirement this week which brought a question about Edelman's credentials as a Hall of Fame player.

At first glance, my reaction would be No, but his credentials in the post season are off the charts, including a Super Bowl MVP award.