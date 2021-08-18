A Jersey Guy: No. 10 Notre Dame

The Irish have been a super power the past five years--winning everything but national championships.

The numbers are impressive using any standard.

A 43-8 record over the past 4 years, including a pair of trips to the CFP semifinals.

A year ago they dabbled with life as an Atlantic Coast Conference team and ousted Clemson as a regular season leader, finishing the season with a 10-2 record, but a two game losing streak--Clemson in the ACC title game and Alabama in a CFP semifinal loss.

Even more eye-opening is that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is now four games away from surpassing Knute Rockne's victory total.

Impressive stuff, which is why the Irish, despite having only 8 starters returning, rate a Top 10 ranking.

Call them Alabama light.

Kelly has reloaded the Ian Book led offense with a Wisconsin transfer, Jack Coan, who completed 70 percent of his passes in 2019.

The problem is that the offensive line has to be rebuilt and new stars on offense and defense have to emerge, led by Coan.

The schedule, which begins with a road opener at Florida State--not the Bobby Bowden or Jimbo Fisher Seminoles, but isn't overloaded with anyone the Irish can't deal with on a good day.

Ten wins might be a stretch, but 9-3 sounds reasonable. The problem is that without the security of the ACC, 9-3 as an independent won't get you into the CFP playyoffs, or perhaps even into a New Year's Six bowl game.

It should be interesting.