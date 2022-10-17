A Jersey Guy: Perfect Season for 12 team CFB playoff

On Thursday, college football is expected to approve a 12 team playoff system starting after the 2024 regular season.

So let's have some fun, taking the AP rankings this week and put together a playoff schedule.

First round playoff byes.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

First round games (on campus sites of higher ranked teams)

Cincinnati (Top ranked Group of 5 team) at No. 5 Clemson

No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 TCU

Let's go pretty much by the book and project the New Year's Day quarterfinal game winners.

Sugar Bowl--No. 1. Georgia vs. No. 8 TCU

Rose Bowl-- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

Fiesta Bowl--No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 5 Clemson

Orange Bowl--No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama

Looks like a pretty attractive package, with every Power 5 conference other than the ACC receiving multiple bids. The SEC would have 4 teams in the playoffs and Cincinnati would make the tournament as the top-ranked Group of 5 team.

Looks like a good system which would provide lots more highlight moments.

Let's see if they can pull it off in a timely fashion.