TMG Sports
Top Stories
Herb Gould
Chris Dufresne
Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Rankman was No. 1

Mark Blaudschun

One of the pleasures of having spent 50 years (next month) in the business of writing about sports is not the games you see or the athletes and coaches you cover, but the people you get to know.

In a business, which  usually required travel and working on weekends as pre-requisite, fellow sports writers often became part of  your extended family.

Such was the case with Chris Dufresne, my TMG co-partner and former sports writer for the Los Angeles Times. who passed away Monday night.

In a business where egos can run amok, often far out distancing the talent level , Duf was the opposite.  He never over promoted or did much of self promoting.

What he did do--better than most of us, was doing his job in a clear, entertaining fashion.

He was a college football writer, who turned his seasonal character of Rankman into a must read each week.

He was a feature writer with a human touch.

He was an Olympic writer who found the stories in sports people only cared about every four years.

Duf and I (among more than a few others) traveled the country covering college football for almost 20 years.

And did we have stories--away from the field--we could tell.

There was the time in Seattle when I (writing for the Boston Globe) and Duf, writing for  the Los Angeles Times, were both working on a story on Washington football

That was back in the pre-twitter era when papers in different parts of the country could work on the same story at the same time..

We were headed to the airport when he took then Washington Sports information director JIm Daves (now at Virginia) to lunch.

We split the bill between us, each tossing down a corporate American Express Card.  We then headed to the airport, where he was going to fly to Los Angeles and I was going to fly to Boston.

When I landed later that evening, there was a phone message from Duf, asking me to call him.

I did and he was laughing when he answered. ""Check your American Express Card, he said. I did and saw "Chris Dufresne, Los Angeles Times.''

Expresss Mail across the country corrected that mistake.

Then there was the time we were in West Virginia doing a story on Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss, who was still more of a controversial figure than a Hall of  Fame football player.

We both interviewed him, using tape recorders, and Moss spilled some frustration and anger that the Marshall Sports information director (who also sat in on the interview) said he had ever heard Moss utter.

Duf and I both knew what was on our recorder and suggested to the SID that he might prepare for some crisis management issues.

Sure enough, the stories came out in both papers, Moss said he was misquoted and life went on.

And then there was the time we were in Grambling, Louisiana to chronicle Hall of  Fame coach Eddie Robinson's last home game.

We had watched the final practice, which had ended in the darkness, with the only lights being provided by cars in the parking lot and the entire Grambling team surrounding Robinson, singing the Grambling fight song.

I still get chills recalling the moment.

There were those stories and so many more.

But there was a world beyond sports writing that Duf kept in the background, which only he his wife Sheila and their boys Danny, Drew and Joey were privy.

Duf was a closet rock star, part of a band in his youth. He still dabbled with it in his garage with his boys.

We were talking about it one time and somehow I mentioned that I was a big Ricky Nelson fan as a kid and remembered a song he recorded called Garden Party.

Duf knew the song, so I challenged him to put together a mix of the song and send it to me.

Which he did. 

I then sent it to some of his sports writing friends around the country and asked a simple question: Who was the artist?

Needless to say, nobody mentioned Chris Dufresne.

Another Rankman talent.

In the last few years, our greetings over the phone were extensions of TMG

. "Rankman,'' I would say from 3,000 miles away from the home headquarters in Chino Hiills, Ca. "Jersey Guy would be the reply. ""

And then we would be off dissecting the world of sports from two different perspectives.

Mine would be a Jersey Guy attack mode. His would be California cool (except if there was ever any criticism directed against Nolan Ryan or the California Angels).

For the past few months, Duf had battled with the recurrence of melanoma, which had finally been diagnosed in the past few weeks. 

He was ready to fight off the latest attack with a series of treatments beginning Tuesday.  

On Monday night, I texted him and asked him how his weekend had gone. "Ok, texted back. "Bracing for big weeks ahead.''

Now that voice has been silenced and we at TMG are in mourning.

Rankman, you will be missed and not forgotten.

Comments (7)
No. 1-7
WrightTX
WrightTX

Thanks for those stories, Mark.

IrishBrian
IrishBrian

Thanks for that, Mark
Chris/Rankman will be immensely missed.
Brian

Bcorig
Bcorig

Thanks, Mark, beautifully written, as always.

hawksvoice
hawksvoice

Thanks, Mark. Doesn't seem real.

IvanMaisel
IvanMaisel

Thanks, Blau. I know how badly you didn’t want to have to write this. You nailed it.

Dick Weiss
Dick Weiss

A sad day for his friends family and anyone who read his brilliant copy

BakoCACameraGuy
BakoCACameraGuy

Rest in Peace, Chris Dufresne...

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Remembering Chris Dufresne, Our Friend and Founder

`Duf'. . . Exceptional sportswriter, outstanding person, gone too soon

Herb Gould

by

WrightTX

Sports are coming back

College football could open by September. But first the players have to come back to campus.

Mark Blaudschun

Chris Dufresne was more than a colleague. He was a member of our family. He is gone at the age of 62.

A great writer and a great friend. Chris Dufresne is gone at the age of 62.

Tony Barnhart

by

WrightTX

If College Football is Played This Fall, What Will it Look Like?

Limited crowds would change feel of college football

Herb Gould

Tiger and Peyton hold off Phil and Tom Brady. The real winner is us.

Celebrity golf event warms hearts in the time of coronavirus.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: A Real Sports Event Which Showed Us The Future

They held a celebrity golf match on Sunday which provided everything it advertised

Mark Blaudschun

Make no mistake. This is going to be difficult. It is the single biggest challege the sport has ever faced.

Make no mistake. This is going to be difficult. It is the single biggest challege the sport has ever faced.

Tony Barnhart

How Will Horse Racing's Revised Triple Crown Series Be Viewed?

How Will Horse Racing's Revised Triple Crown Series In 2020 Be Viewed Historically?

Tom Luicci

Will the players come to campus in June? Will there be fans in the stadium? Will the season start on time? We should be getting answers soon.

Will the players come to campus in June? Will there be fans in the stadium? Will the season start on time? We should be getting some answers soon.

Tony Barnhart

by

DfromCT

Albert Dickens Made Sports Staffs Go. And Brightened Lives

Albert Dickens made Sun-Times sports staff hum

Herb Gould