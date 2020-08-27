SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: No. 13 Cincinnati

Mark Blaudschun

Let's see. Coach Luke Fickell is coming off back-to-back 11 win seasons and just signed a $3.4 million a year extension through 2026. The Bearcats have arguably the best defense in the American Athletic Conference and has a QB in Desmond Ridder who has only lost four games in his career.

   If Riddle can stay healthy--he missed the Memphis game last season--Cincinnati can not only climb past the Tigers but possibly reach a showdown at UCF  in November unbeaten.

Asking a lot?  But then again asking UCF to beat Cincinnati twice (regular season, championship game a few weeks later) is also a tough task.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Gould Standard: No. 13 Texas

Longhorns take aim at Sooners' stranglehold on Big 12

Herb Gould

After winning seven of its final eight games last season, is Tennessee ready to challenge Georgia and Florida in the SEC East?

After winning seven of its final eight games last season, is Tennessee ready to challenge Georgia and Florida in the SEC East?

Tony Barnhart

Create Athletic Dorms--Now

If College Football officials are serious about playing this season AND protecting their athletes they need to start an isolation process

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 14 North Carolina

Is North Carolina Ready To Step Up As The ACC's Second-Best Team?

Tom Luicci

College Football Preseason Rankings - No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats

After back-to-back 11-win seasons, the Cincinnati Bearcats, Fickell are poised to make another run at an AAC championship.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 14 UCF

Central Florida eyes return to title in competitive AAC

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 14 UCF

UCF can have another Top 20 season, but a New Year's Six Bowl game again, if it can get out of the top heavy AAC.

Mark Blaudschun

Can Manny Diaz get the most of a roster that has the talent to compete in the ACC?

Miami, Manny Diaz facing a critical year with a talented roster

Tom Luicci

Pre-Season College Football Rankings No. 16 Miami

Hurricanes went 6-7 in their first season under Manny Diaz. New QB D'Eriq King should make things better.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: "Competitive Advantage'' Next COVID-19 Test for CFB

With the actual start of the college football season, literally days away,  CFB teams are facing new challenges.

Mark Blaudschun