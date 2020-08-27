A JERSEY GUY: No. 13 Cincinnati

Let's see. Coach Luke Fickell is coming off back-to-back 11 win seasons and just signed a $3.4 million a year extension through 2026. The Bearcats have arguably the best defense in the American Athletic Conference and has a QB in Desmond Ridder who has only lost four games in his career.

If Riddle can stay healthy--he missed the Memphis game last season--Cincinnati can not only climb past the Tigers but possibly reach a showdown at UCF in November unbeaten.

Asking a lot? But then again asking UCF to beat Cincinnati twice (regular season, championship game a few weeks later) is also a tough task.