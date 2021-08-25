A Jersey Guy: No. 3 Clemson

Tigers toughest games will be their first and last of the season

Let's get this straight. Clemson lost its leading passer, rusher and wide receiver when Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers moved to the NFL.

No problem for Coach Dabo Swinney, who has won 140 games in his 12 years.

The key will be QB D.J. Uiagalelei whose apprenticeship behind Lawrence is now over and is immediately a Heisman candidate.

There are also 10 starters returning on defense and a schedule that after the opening blockbuster vs. Georgia is again tilted towards the Tigers.

After the Georgia game, Clemson will likely be favored in every game it plays all the way to a possible ACC title game against someone like North Carolina and then into the playoffs.

That's with a W.

A loss against the Bulldogs, turns it into a scramble.

But it would be foolish to pick against Swinney and his guys--at least until January.