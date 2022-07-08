A Jersey Guy: A Plan to Save CFB

It's chaos now, but the people at ESPN and Fox are working 24/7 to put together for debuts at stadiums near you.

After looking at all the reports coming from all meetings being held, we at TMG have solved the puzzle that is perplexing the college football world.

With room for fine tuning and some tweaking such as division breakdowns , this is what we predict will happen and should happen.

The basics.

70 FBS teams.

4 Power Conferences

In alphabetical order:

The Atlantic-Pacific Conference (20 teams)

1. Clemson

2. Florida State

3. Miami

4. Georgia Tech

5. Syracuse

6. North Carolina

7. North Carolina State

8. Wake Forest

9. Duke

10. Virginia

11. Virginia Tech

12. Pittsburgh

13. Boston College

14. Louisville

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. California

18. Stanford

19. Washington

20. Washington State





The Big Ten Conference (16 teams)

1. Rutgers

2. Maryland

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Indiana

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Illinois

11. Wisconsin

12. Iowa

13. Nebraska

14. Minnesota

15. .UCLA

16. USC

Big 12 Conference (16 teams)

1. Kansas

2. Kansas State

3. Iowa State

4. Oklahoma State

5. Baylor

6. TCU

7. Texas Tech

8. West Virginia

9. Cincinnati

10. Central Florida

11. Houston

12. BYU

13. Utah

14. Colorado

15. Arizona

16. Arizona State

The Southeastern Conference (16 teams)

1. Florida

2. Georgia

3. South Carolina

4. Tennessee

5. Vanderbilt

6. Mississippi

7. Mississippi State

8. Alabama

9. Auburn

10. LSU

11. Kentucky

12. Arkansas

13. Texas A&M

14. Missouri

15. Oklahoma

16. Texas

Independents

1. Notre Dame

2. Army

There you have it. Four super conferences, with some old rivalries intact, some wide spread geographic footprints.

The SEC and Big Ten are still the big boys, but the other two, with some good coaching and good luck could be contenders.

Notre Dame can be the happy independent making decent money with new expanded contract from NBC and shares from Fox and ESPN.

The disparity in the payouts will still be wide, 100 million to 50 million, but a new 12 team playoff starting in 2024 when all of these new leagues begin play will off set that.

Make it work guys.