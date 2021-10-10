    • October 10, 2021
    College FB Plus: Tide gets rolled, let the 'games' begin

    Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 24-0 against his former assistants. Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher tries to become the first to beat his former boss when the Aggies host No. 1 Alabama Saturday night. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today.

    Alabama's loss should create hope among Final Four contenders.
    Yes, the sky is still blue this morning.

    But it is not Carolina blue--hasn't been for years in football.

    And it certainly is mostly cloudy in the great state of Alabama, which has had Tuscaloosa as its epicenter for the greater part of the past decade.

    Alabama lost a regular season game on Saturday night.

    That hadn't happened since November 20, 2019d when the Tide dropped a 48-45 decision to Auburn.

    They also lost to an unranked opponent in Texas A&M, which posted the improbable 41-38 victory in College Station on Saturday night.

    That hadn't happened in 100 games, dating back 2007.

    Want more?

    Tide coach Nick Saban was 24-0 against former assistants, until Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher briefly shook Saban's hand after the Aggie victory.

    The record is now  24-1.

    But those are the obvious facts.

    What's beneath the sheets?

    What don't we see and what are the ramifications of a 5-1 Bama, as opposed to a 6-0 Alabama, which was double digit favorites over every team it played this season and will likely be regarded in the same way until they face off against someone--presumably Georgia--in the SEC title game in December?

    The first consequence is obvious.

    Alabama is now beatable, which was only a concept until an injury riddled Texas A&M, coming off losses to Arkansas and Miss State, proved otherwise

    So Georgia, which almost everyone conceded was in the Alabama class, remains on top and a bunch of contenders--ranging from Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Penn State and Ohio State now think they might have a chance.

    The danger here is that Alabama has now lost all margin for error and Nick Saban is still the head football coach.

    A wounded Alabama is dangerous, especially with Saban running the show.

    If you add Alabama-Texas A&M, to Texas-Oklahoma, Iowa Penn-State, Nebraska-Michigan and Notre Dame-Virginia Tech to a Saturday college football menu, you had another banquet to savor. 

    The Defense "Rests""

    Consider some sample scores among Power 5 schools on Saturday.

    Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

    Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

    Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37 (OT)

    Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29

    Virginia 34, Louisville 33

    Who's Hot

    Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have been on a mission since their 35-28 loss to Oregon in September.

    Their last two games--against Rutgers and Maryland--were wins by a combined score of 118-30

    Kentucky

    Wildcats are 5-0 for the first time since 1950 when a guy named Paul Bryant was coaching them and have posted back to back home wins over Florida and LSU.

    A road trip to Georgia on Saturday could be a reality check.

    Arizona State

    We didn't give Coach Herm Edwards a whole lot of respect in the pre-season, although they were one of the favorites to win the Pac-12. But after Friday night's 28-10 win over Stanford, the Sun Devils are 5-1 over all, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and the favorite in the club house to win the conference title.

    Who's Not

    North Carolina

    A pre-season Top 10 team, the Tar Heels' efforts have been abysmal all season, with their latest effort being a 35-25 loss to FSU on Saturday, dropping NC to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

    UConn

    It seems almost unfair picking on UCant, but the Huskies are 0-7 after a 27-13 loss to previously winless UMass on Saturday.

    Vanderbilt

    The Commodores are 2-4 overall, but their 0-2  start in the SEC has not been impressive. In losing to Georgia and Fla. Vandy has been outscored 104-0 in SEC play.

    LSU

    Did you know 

    Texas has never scored 48 or more points in a game and LOST.

    The UMass fans stormed the field after the Minutemen's 26-13 win over UConn in Saturday, UMass's first victory in two years.

    Really? Really!

    Florida State has a two game winning streak and has posted back to back wins for the first time since 2019.

    The Comeback Kids

    Texas A&M, Michigan, Iowa, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Wake Forest all trailed in the fourth quarter on Saturday. All won.

    Play it  Forward

    Games of Interest next week.

    Florida at LSU

    Could be Coach O's last hurrah at LSU

    Kentucky at Georgia

    Wildcats need to prove they can win on road against ranked teams.             

    North Carolina State at Boston College

    Winner stay alive in ACC Atlantic Division race.

