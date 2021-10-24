College Football Plus: On the Verge of Chaos

For a moment on Saturday afternoon, the inmates were running the asylum.

Or so it seemed.

Kansas, a 38 point favorite, was not only beating unbeaten Oklahoma, but shutting out the Sooners at halftime.

A mediocre Navy team was beating unbeaten and No. 2 ranked Cincinnati.

Big Ten bottom feeder Illinois was giving Big Ten contender Penn State all it could handle--and more.

And Oregon, the last remaining hope for the CFP deprived Pac-12 was trailing by two touchdowns at sporadic UCLA.

Only No. 1 Georgia was safe and that was primarily because the Bulldogs were idle as they prepare for this week's showdown with Florida in Jacksonville.

For the most part, sanity prevailed, but the 2021 college football season's sense of order will again be in jeopardy if the underwhelming Gators can pull of the upset against the Dawgs.

If that happens, even with no other major upsets, Who's No. 1 becomes a perplexing question that will be more than open to debate.

***

Who's Hot

Michigan

Ho hum, another game, another Michigan (7-0) victory for coach Jim Harbaugh, who has steadily been guiding Michigan to its inevitable regular season ending against Ohio State.

The 33-7 Michigan victory sets up a battle of unbeatens in East Lansing this week between Michigan and Michigan State

Wake Forest

The Deacs are on a roll, posting a wild 70-56 win at Army with a 7-0 record.

Remarkably, Wake Coach Dave Clawson's name is seldom mentioned regarding any coaching openings.

Alabama

Rolling Tide?

Sort of.

Alabama still does not have what looks like a national championship type of defensive squad.

But coach Nick Saban is grinding away.

Following the spotty 52-24 win over Tennessee, Saban said, ""We need to focus on what we need to do to finish the season and get some of these things corrected.

Alabama has a bye week before dealing with LSU.

Pitt

The Panthers continue to roll in the ACC with their 27-17 win over Clemson in which QB Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes for 302 yards and a pair of TD passes.

When asked by ESPN what he would do to celebrate, the 23-year old Pickett said that he would have a beer and then worry about next week's opponent (Miami).

Spoken like a true Jersey Guy.

Who's Not

Colorado State

CSU dropped to 2-4 following a 26-24 loss to Utah State on Friday night, which was tough enough for Coach Steve Addazio's team.

But the defeat had some controversy for the former Boston College head coach.

Colorado States fate was sealed when a 42 yard field goal by Cadyen Campell was wide with 1.5 seconds left.

But there's more

'CSU, trailing by two, had a first and 10 at the Utah 24 with 11 seconds left and 0 time outs.

They could have attempted to get closer by spiking the ball and perhaps making one pass attempt to get a better field goal attempt.

Half of the offense thought that was the plan. The other half did not as the field goal team rushed on to the field with the clock winding down.

The attempt was wide, but chaos reigned as Addazio tried to explain what happened and who was to blame for the break down.

"No one sent them in, but they took the field,'' said Addazio, making a strong case for coaching chaos

Expect a fb staffing change in the next few days.

In a case of deja vu all over again, BC fans remember the Eagles' game six years ago--coached by Addazio--trailed Wake Forest 3-0 in the final seconds of the game with a first and goal from the Wake 1 yard, couldn't get a play off as time expired.t

Of course, it wasn't Addazio's fault--nor were the 8 times in the second half when the CSU defense jumped off side on plays.

Just some bad luck for Addazio, who never won more than 7 games in any of his seven seasons at The Heights.

Oklahoma

Here's the issue.

We say this with a bit of trepidation.

Falling behind Kansas, a 39.5 point underdog and trailing 10-0 at the half is not a good way to entice support.

Yes, the Sooners are still unbeaten, but they seem perpetually on the edge of disaster and a will not be all t hat stunning. So a 28-24 hang on victory over Kansas?

That don't impress me much.

Penn State

Losing to hapless Illinois sealed the deal. But losing 20-18 in an NCAA record 9 OTs, which included a series of two-point conversion tries (a new OT procedure) sealed the deal.

And add James Franklin (everybody's favorite coaching candidate) to that list.

What's the big deal with Franklin, who is now 9-7 in his last 16 games in Happy Valley?

Miami

Throw the Hurricanes in the same category as Oklahoma. They won Saturday, beating NC State, 31-30, which took some of the heat off Coach Manny Diaz' seat.

But the win, which snapped a two-game losing streak, was hardly impressive.

All of that good will disappear if they go to Pittsburgh next week and get smoked by the very hot Panthers, who are coming off a win over Clemson.

Clemson.

Say it.

Clemson is just an average team this year, with Pitt posting a solid 27-17 win over the stumbling Tigers who are now a very mediocre 4-3, and are on the cusp of their worst record in a decade

"Everything is under evaluation at this point,'' said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "We'll practice and see who has the best practice and that's the guy who'll run out there first at every position.''

Play it Forward

(Games of note next week)

Michigan at Michigan State

Coming out party for both teams. Winner becomes a contenda, loser drops into also-ran heap.

Penn State at Ohio State

Nittany Lions in spoilers role. Ohio State needs impressive win to continue to overcome the taste of that September loss to Oregon.

Miami at Pittsburgh.

Canes are 20 years and counting from last national championship team. Pittsburgh fans are still scratching their heads over early season loss to Western Michigan.